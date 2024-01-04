Browns resting QB Joe Flacco, other starters for finale against Bengals to be ready for AFC playoffs

CLEVELAND (11-5) at CINCINNATI (8-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BETTING LINE: Bengals by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 10-5-1; Bengals 6-8-2

SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 52-48.

LAST MEETING: Browns beat Bengals 24-3 on Sept. 10 in Cleveland.

LAST WEEK: Browns beat Jets 37-20; Bengals lost to Chiefs 25-17.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack as he comes to the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (19), SCORING (9).

BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (10), PASS (1), SCORING (11).

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (32), PASS (11), SCORING (20).

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (29), SCORING (T21).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-8; Bengals plus-9.

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jeff Driskel. With Joe Flacco sitting out the finale to rest for the playoffs, Driskel makes his Cleveland debut as the fifth quarterback to start for the Browns this season. The 30-year-old Driskel was recently signed off Arizona's practice squad and this could be an audition for him to back up Flacco in the postseason. Driskel made five starts for the Bengals in 2018.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Trey Hendrickson is tied with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt for the NFL lead in sacks with a career-high 17. His strip-sack of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes last week marked his seventh straight game with at least a full sack. No Cincinnati player has led the NFL in sacks since the league began tracking them in 1982. Hendrickson was elected to the Pro Bowl Wednesday.

KEY MATCHUP: The Browns vs. their painful injury history. Cleveland just wants to get out of this game as healthy as possible in advance of its wild-card matchup. Coach Kevin Stefanski is sitting many of his starters for rest and to hopefully avoid losing anyone else.

KEY INJURIES: Browns K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) could miss his second straight game and his status remains unclear for the playoffs. Before he got hurt against Houston on Dec. 23, Hopkins was the league's most accurate kicker. ... Browns WR Elijah Moore (concussion) remained in protocol after getting hurt last week. ... Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) could be back after missing two games. ... Browns P Corey Bojorquez (quad) will be back following a one-game absence. ... Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase — selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday — is still recovering from a sprained shoulder joint but said earlier in the week he plans to play. ... Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable.

SERIES NOTES: The Browns have won six of the past seven meetings, and nine of the past 11. Cincinnati has played more games against Cleveland (100) than any foe except Pittsburgh (109). ... When Cleveland swept Cincinnati in 2018, it was the Browns’ first season sweep over the Bengals since 2002. ... Cincinnati's longest win streak was seven in 2014-17. The Browns won seven straight in 1992-95. ... Cincinnati lost to Cleveland 21-16 on Jan. 9, 2022, as the Bengals rested most of their starters ahead of the playoffs. The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl.

STATS AND STUFF: The Browns clinched just their third playoff berth since 1999 last week. ... Cleveland's 11 wins are tied for the second most in team history. The Browns went 12-4 in 1986. ... The Browns have not had a five-game winning steak since 1999. ... Stefanski wouldn't divulge names other than Flacco, but DE Myles Garrett, WR Amari Cooper, LG Joel Bitonio, CB Denzel Ward and TE David Njoku — all Pro Bowlers — are expected to sit. ... Cleveland will face the still-to-be-determined AFC South champion in the wild-card round. ... Flacco has been far better than expected since signing on Nov. 20. He's 4-1 as a starter and thrown for 1,616 yards and 13 TDs — both league highs since Week 13. ... Flacco, who turns 39 on Jan. 16, is the first Cleveland QB to throw for at least 300 yards in four straight games. ... The Browns are one of eight teams since 1950 to win with four QBs. The 1987 New England Patriots are the only team to win with five. ... The Browns have continued to win despite leading the league with 35 giveaways (21 INTs, 14 fumbles). ... Njoku leads Cleveland with 81 catches and 6 TDs. ... Hopkins is four points from breaking Jim Brown's single-season scoring record (126). ... Bengals QB Jake Browning is 3-3 as the starter after taking over for injured starter Joe Burrow, who tore a ligament in his wrist Nov. 16. ... Hendrickson's 17 sacks are second in team history only to DE Coy Bacon, who had 22 in 1976. ... The Bengals failed to win the AFC North and advance to the playoffs for the first time since Burrow's rookie season in 2020. ... Cincinnati has won the turnover battle in 10 of its 16 games season and is 7-3 in those games. ... Cincinnati offensively has lost just two fumbles, the fewest in the NFL.

FANTASY TIP: Veteran Bengals WR Tyler Boyd has gotten fewer chances since Chase and Higgins came to town. But with those stars banged up, Boyd could get some more targets.