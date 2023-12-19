Bills open 3-week window to activate defensive tackle DaQuan Jones off injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills opened a three-week window on Tuesday for starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to resume practice and be activated from injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle.

While Jones' chances of being activated are promising, coach Sean McDermott said it was unlikely that will happen in time for Saturday, when Buffalo (8-6) travels to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9).

The Bills are holding their only full practice of the week on Wednesday after having a walkthrough session on Tuesday.

Should he return, Jones would bulk up the middle of Buffalo’s defensive front which will be missing Jordan Phillips, who is listed week to week after having surgery on Sunday for a wrist injury.

The Bills have won two straight, following a 31-10 win over Dallas, and enter the week ninth in the AFC standings, two spots out of playoff contention with three weeks left in the season.

Jones hinted at his return earlier in the day by posting an older picture of him practicing with a smiley face emoji on his social media account.

Jones was one of three key defensive players to land on IR over a two-week stretch. Linebacker Matt Milano (right leg) was also sidelined in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in a game played in London on Oct. 8. Starting cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his right Achilles tendon a week earlier.

White’s injury was season-ending, while McDermott said it’s unlikely Milano will be available to return this season based on information he’s received from the medical staff.

McDermott said edge rusher Von Miller was excused from practice to attend a funeral, and was expected to return to Buffalo on Tuesday night.