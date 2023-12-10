Derrick Carr overcomes recent injuries and rough start, leads Saints past Panthers 28-6

NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Carr returned from a recent concussion and upper body injuries to throw touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Jimmy Graham, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the hapless Carolina Panthers 28-6 on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara ran 9 yards for a touchdown as New Orleans (6-7) snapped a three-game skid and pulled into a tie with Atlanta (6-7) and Tampa Bay (6-7) for first place in the feeble NFC South.

Carolina (1-12) helped New Orleans with a couple of poorly executed plays on special teams. The Panthers have lost six straight for the second time this season.

Johnny Hekker’s punt attempt in the second quarter was smothered by Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell. D’Marco Jackson scooped what was officially ruled a fumble and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown that gave New Orleans a 14-3 lead.

While the Saints won for the first time since Nov. 5, frustrated fans in the Superdome didn't hesitate to boo New Orleans' offense when it stalled inside the 10 and Blake Gruppe missed a 29-yard field goal try.

They did so again when Carr was intercepted late in the first half by defensive end Derrick Brown, who batted a pass over the middle off of guard Cesar Ruiz's helmet and caught it on the rebound near midfield.

Playing one week after leaving a game with a concussion, as well as rib and shoulder injuries, Carr had just 37 yards passing through three-plus quarters. He finished 18 for 26 for 119 yards.

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Carr's first pass of 10 yards or more came in the fourth quarter when he opened a decisive series with a 43-yard pass to rookie A.T. Perry, who made a diving catch at the Carolina 20. Carr then found Jimmy Graham for 12 yards on third-and-9 to set up his 7-yard scoring pass to Olave, who hadn't practiced all week because of an illness.

Carr added a 4-yard pass to Graham — the veteran tight end's third TD this season — late in the game after the Panthers had turned the ball over on downs in their own territory.

The Panthers didn't help their own cause much, stalling twice inside the Saints 20 in the second half and making just one of two field goals on those possessions. They also went 1 of 7 on fourth down.

Rookie Bryce Young's season-long struggles continued. The first overall draft choice finished 13 of 36 for 137 yards and lost a fumble in the first half. He was sacked four times.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell blocks a punt by Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Saints returned the ball for a touchdown. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

INJURIES

Panthers: LG Justin McCray was helped off the field with a right calf injury after the first play from scrimmage.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

Saints: Host the New York Giants on Sunday.