Bears to keep Eberflus as coach, fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, other assistants

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season.

There will, however, be some big changes to his staff.

The Bears fired most of their offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons, on Wednesday.

Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts were also let go.

The decision to bring back Eberflus for a third year is the first big one in a crucial offseason. The Bears won five of seven late in the season behind an improved defense following a poor start and finished with a 7-10 record after having a league-worst 3-14 mark in 2022.

At 10-24, Eberflus has the third-worst record in the history of the Bears. Only John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74) have a worse record.

The Bears enter the offseason with the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row. They have a chance to grab a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they decide to move on from Justin Fields after three seasons.

They also believe they have put in place a winning foundation this season and could be in position to challenge in the NFC North after three straight losing seasons. With top receiver DJ Moore and Pro Bowlers Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson leading the defense, Chicago has some solid players in place. Right tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (four interceptions) had strong rookie seasons after being drafted 10th overall and in the second round, respectively.

Chicago went from closing the 2022 season on a 10-game losing streak to dropping its first four this season on the way to a 2-7 start. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September and running backs coach David Walker got fired in November.

A defense that ranked among the worst early in the season improved with Eberflus calling plays and Sweat arriving in a midseason trade.

But the offense never really clicked the way the Bears wanted. Chicago finished second in rushing after leading the league a season ago, but ranked near the bottom of the NFL overall both seasons.

Had they fired Eberflus, the Bears could have brought in an offensive-minded head coach to try to get the most out of the quarterback, whether it’s Fields or one of the prized prospects.

Fields’ three seasons have been marked by big plays with his arm and legs, but little consistency as a passer. And he never really meshed with Getsy even though they said their relationship was a good one. Fields went public with his frustration in Week 3 when he said he was being fed too much information, comments he tried to soften later that day.

Fields showed some improvement in the pocket this season and threw for a career-high 2,562 yards in 13 games. But he was 22nd in the NFL with an 86.3 passer rating.

He has thrown for 200 yards or more just 13 times in 40 games and has just one 300-yard passing game in his career.

The Bears could opt to keep the No. 1 pick and deal Fields.

Another option would be to trade it, as they did last year in a massive deal with Carolina. The Bears got a huge haul in return that included Moore and the Panthers’ first-round pick in 2024. With Carolina going a league-worst 2-15, that gave Chicago the top selection to go with its pick at ninth overall.

If they deal the top pick and keep Fields, they could be in position to draft Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. That would give them another potentially dynamic receiver to go with Moore.

Something else the Bears might consider is the salary implication. Williams or Maye would be on a club-friendly rookie contract.