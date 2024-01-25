Bengals promote QBs coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Callahan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals didn't need to search far and wide to find their next offensive coordinator. The franchise simply promoted quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Pitcher was formally handed the job Thursday, one day after Brian Callahan left to take the head coaching gig with the Tennessee Titans.

The 37-year-old Pitcher just finished his eighth season on Cincy's coaching staff. He spent the past four seasons as Joe Burrow's position coach after previously serving as assistant QBs coach (2019) and offensive assistant (2016-18).

“This is the ideal scenario. I’ve had the luxury of growing up here,” Pitcher said. "This is where I learned how to be a coach and doing it under some really good people. It’s not often you get the chance to take all those steps in your career in one place.

“And to be working for really good people who want to see you succeed, and in turn you try to provide value for them in a role like this. I think it’s pretty special. This is what I was hoping for all along.”

Burrow set single-season team records for completions, yards passing, touchdown passes and passer rating. From the start of the 2021 regular season through Week 10 of this season, Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage while ranking third in yards passing, third in TD passes and third in passer rating.

Burrow has been selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week six times and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

“Our relationship is as good as it gets,” Burrow said. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him. He’s been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion.”

Pitcher also worked hand in hand down the stretch with backup quarterback Jake Browning, who stepped into the starting role for the first time in his pro career. Browning ranked second in the NFL in completion percentage from Week 12 through Week 18 and second in yards passing. He became the third quarterback since 1950 to have at least 1,500 yards passing and 10 touchdowns with a completion rate of 70 percent or higher in his first seven career starts.

“He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years," coach Zac Taylor said. "He has been a top contributor to our scheme, and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position.”