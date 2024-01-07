SportsFootball

NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY: QB John Wolford, WR Rakim Jarrett, LB K.J. Britt, OLB Markees Watts, OL Brandon Walton. CAROLINA: TBA.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CLEVELAND: CB Greg Newsome II, S Juan Thornhill, WR Amari Cooper, K Dustin Hopkins, CB Mike Ford Jr., DE Myles Garrett. CINCINNATI: WR Tee Higgins, CB Chidobe Awuzie, RB Chris Evans, OL Trey Hill, OL DAnte Smith, TE Irv Smith, DT Travis Bell.

<

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME