NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: OG Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring, RB Jerick McKinnon, DE BJ Thompson, WR Kadarius Toney. LAS VEGAS: LB Amari Burney, C Hroniss Grasu, QB Brian Hoyer, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, S Roderic Teamer, DT Byron Young.

BUFFALO BILLS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — BUFFALO: OT Alec Anderson, DT Poona Ford, WR Deonte Harty, OG Germain Ifedi, CB Dane Jackson, LB A.J. Klein, S Taylor Rapp. PHILADELPHIA: TE Grant Calcaterra, TE Dallas Goedert, OT Lane Johnson, QB Tanner McKee, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Josiah Scott, DT Milton Williams.

