SportsFootball

NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: RB Kenny McIntosh, LB Patrick O'Connell, T Jason Peters, T Abraham Lucas, T Raiqwon O'Neal, NT Jarran Reed, DE Mario Edwards. ARIZONA: CB Garrett Williams, CB Divaad Wilson, LB Trevor Nowaske, OL Carter O'Donnell, OL Dennis Daley, TE Blake Whiteheart, LB Cameron Thomas.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: WR Rashee Rice, QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Kadarius Toney, CB L'Jarius Sneed, DE Mike Danna, T Donovan Smith, TE Travis Kelce. LOS ANGELES: LB Kenneth Murray Jr., WR Keenan Allen, WR Jalen Guyton, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, G Zion Johnson, DL Nick Williams.

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: WR Darnell Moonety, RB D'Onta Foreman, DB Greg Stroman Jr., OL Ja'Tyre Carter, QB Tyson Bagent, DB Quindell Johnson, DB Jaylon Johnson. GREEN BAY: WR Christian Watson, RB AJ Dillon, LB Brenton Cox Jr., LB Isaiah McDuffie, T Caleb Jones, WR Grant DuBose.

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: CB Art Green, OLB Thomas Incoom, C Alex Forsyth, WR Michael Bandy, TE Chris Manhertz, DE Elijah Garcia. LAS VEGAS: QB Brian Hoyer, RB Josh Jacobs, CB Tyler Hall, S Jaydon Grant, T Thayer Munford, WR Keelan Cole Sr., DT Byron Young.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — PHILADELPHIA: CB Darius Slay, WR DeVonta Smith, RB D'Andre Swift, G Tyler Steen, DT Fletcher Cox, QB Tanner McKee. NEW YORK: WR Parris Campbell, CB Deonte Banks, OLB Benton Whitley, C John Michael Schmitz, TE Tyree Jackson, DT Timmy Horne. QB Jacob Eason.

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — DALLAS: OG Zack Martin, OG Tyler Smith, S Sheldrick Redwine, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Eric Scott, DL Junior Fehoko, QB Trey Lance. WASHINGTON: S Kam Curl, DE Andre Jones Jr., OL Andrew Wylie, TE Cole Turner, DT Jonathan Allen, DE Casey Toohill, QB Jacoby Brissett.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME