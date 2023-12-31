NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
CINCINNATI at KANSAS CITY — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, C/G Trey Hill, OT D'Ante Smith, DT Travis Bell. KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER — LOS ANGELES: WR Joshua Palmer, LB Kenneth Murray Jr., WR Keenan Allen, G Zion Johnson, DL Nick Williams, S JT Woods, TE Donald Parham Jr. DENVER: WR Courtland Sutton, WR Marvin Mims, Jr., OLB Baron Browning, DL Elijah Garcia, C Alex Forsyth, OLB Thomas Incoom, S JL Skinner.