NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: DB Trenton Thompson (neck), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), OLB Elandon Roberts (pectoral). DNP: G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), MLB Jack Myles (NIR-personal). LIMITED: DT Cameron Heyward (groin), OLB T.J. Watt (NIR-resting player), DT Larry Ogunjobi (NIR-resting player). FULL: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), RB Najee Harris (knee). BALTIMORE: OUT: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR-resting player), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), QB Lamar Jackson (NIR-resting player), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (NIR-resting player). DOUBTFUL: WR Zay Flowers (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Ronald Darby (illness), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral). FULL: LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), LB Patrick Queen (shoulder), OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — HOUSTON: OUT: WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), OT Laremy Tunsil (groin), WR Robert Woods (hip). INDIANAPOLIS: QUESTIONABLE: C Ryan Keely (ankle), DB Chris Lammons (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (back), RB Zach Moss (forearm), OT Braden Smith (knee). DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (NIR-resting player). FULL: DT Taven Bryan (calf), LB Isaiah Land (hip), DE Tyquan Lewis (back), LB Cameron McGrone (illness).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY: LIMITED: TE Ko Kieft (shoulder), QB Baker Mayfield (ribs), WR Trey Palmer (hip), OT Tristan Wirfs (shoulder). FULL: LB Shaquil Barrett (groin), CB Carlton Davis (concussion), DT Mike Greene (calf), WR Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps), S Kaevon Merriweather (thigh). CAROLINA: DNP: LB Marquis Haynes (concussion), P Johnny Hekker (NIR-personal), K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring), LB Tae Davis (illness). LIMITED: OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), CB Troy Hill (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (toe), G Cade Mays (finger). FULL: RB Miles Sanders (illness), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (illness/hip), WR D.J. Clark (foot), LB Brian Burns (knee), OT Taylor Moton (knee), QB Bryce Young (back).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Botonio (oblique/knee), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/heel), CB Mike Ford (calf), S Duron Harmon (ankle), DT Shelby Harris (back), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), CB Greg Newsome (knee), C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/neck), LB Anthony Walker (knee). LIMITED: P Corey Bojorquez (left quadricep), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), WR Elijah Moore (concussion), TE Davis Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee/illness), DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral), G Wyatt Teller (ankle), S Juan Thornhill (calf). FULL: QB Joe Flaco (calf), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). CINCINNATI: DNP: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), HB Joe Mixon (illness). LIMITED: CB Chdobe Awuzie (shoulder), CB Jalen Davis (groin). FULL: QB Jake Browning (foot), WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS — MINNESOTA: DNP: CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), T Christian Darrisaw (illness), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), T Brian O'Neill (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle). LIMITED: G Ed Ingram (shoulder), S Theo Jackson (toe), TE Nick Muse (knee), S Harrison Smith (shoulder). DETROIT: DNP: G Graham Glasgow (NIR-resting player), DT Benito Jones (illness), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe), WR Jameson Williams (ankle), TE Brock Wright (hip). LIMITED: LB James Houston (ankle), TE Sam LaPorta (ankle), DT Alim McNeill (knee). FULL: T Taylor Decker (groin), DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), CB Cam Sutton (toe).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK JETS: DNP: OL Jacob Hansen (concussion), TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), QB Zach Wilson (concussion). LIMITED: QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), OL Wes Schweitzer (calf). FULL: RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (illness). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: OT Trent Brown (illness). LIMITED: DL Christian Barmore (knee), TE Pharoah Brown (ribs), DB Myles Bryant (illness), TE Hunter Henry (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (ribs), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), ST Matthew Slater (hamstring), LB Jahlani Travai (tooth), CB Shaun Wade (hip).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — ATLANTA: DNP: C Drew Dalman (ankle), DB DeMarcco Hellams (concussion), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player), DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle), LB Troy Anderson (pectoral), DL Zach Harrison (knee), CB Mike Hughes (concussion). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: CB Lonnie Johnson (knee), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), LB Nephi Sewell (knee), OT Landon Young (knee), WR A.T. Perry (illness). LIMITED: TE Juwan Johnson (chest), DT Khalen Saunders (concussion), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), C Erik McCoy (foot), WR Chris Olave (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: LIMITED: WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (groin), QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger). FULL: G Ezra Cleveland (knee), OT Walker Little (hamstring), QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder). TENNESSEE: DNP: WR Colton Dowell (knee), CB Anthony Kendall (knee), DE T.K. McLendon Jr. (shoulder), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), Ot Jaelyn Duncan (neck), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Eric Garnor (knee/illness), QB Will Levis (foot), DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), CB Caleb Farley (back), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), LB Caleb Murphy (shoulder), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), C Aaron Brewer (ankle/knee). FULL: CB Tre Avery (knee), LB Otis Reese (groin).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: DNP: LB Nick Bellorre (knee), DE Marlo Edwards (knee), OT Abraham Lucas (knee), OT Jason Peters (foot), DE Jarran Reed (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), G Phil Haynes (toe). LIMITED: RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder), FULL: C Evan Brown (concussion), G Anthony Bradford (knee/shoulder), CB Artie Burns (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (toe), DE Leonard Williams (shoulder). ARIZONA: DNP: OT D.J. Humphries (knee), DT Dante Stills (knee), CB Garrett Williams (ankle), OT Elijah Wilkinson (illness). LIMITED: LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), S Andre Chachere (shoulder), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), DT Leki Fotu (hand), DT Kevin Strong (knee), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring).

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: DNP: QB Tyson Bagent (illness), DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (concussion), LS Patrick Scales (foot), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: TE Cole Kmet (knee), WR D.J. Moore (ankle), RB Khalil Herbert (back). GREEN BAY: DNP: RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), LB Isaiah McDuffe (concussion/neck), LB Preston Smith (ankle). LIMITED: RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), S Jonathan Owens (knee), WR Jayden Reed (chest), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), S Zayne Anderson (knee), LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), C/G Josh Myers (neck), CB Keisean Nixon (quadricep), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), T Luke Tenuta (ankle), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: DE Chris Jones (groin), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck). LIMITED: RB Isiah Pacheco (quadricep/shoulder), TE Travis Kelce (neck). FULL: TE Blake Bell (finger), LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), TE Noah Gray (ribs), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), CB Trent McDuffie (shoulder), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), WR Justy Ross (illness). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (heel), LB Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins (shoulder), G Zion Johnson (neck), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), DT Nick Williams (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Deane Leonard (heel), WR Josh Palmer (concussion), OT Trey Pipkins (wrist), TE Stone Smartt (shoulder), LB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle). FULL: LB Daiyan Henley (groin), LB Tanner Muse (knee), OT Rashawn Slater (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: DNP: TE Chris Manhertz (illness), OT Mike McGlinchey (ribs), P Riley Dixon (NIR-personal), LS Mitchell Fraboni (NIR-personal), NT Mike Purcell (NIR-resting player). FULL: RB Samaje Perine (NIR-resting player), LB Baron Browning (concussion), ILB Josey Jewell (back), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring), WR Courtland Sutton (concussion), OT Alex Palczewski (knee). LAS VEGAS: DNP: RB Josh Jacobs (qaudricep), TE Michael Mayer (toe), OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), RB Jakob Johnson (back). FULL: C Andre James (ankle/finger), DE Malcolm Koonce (elbow/wrist), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR DeVonta Smith (ankle). LIMITED: DT Jordan Davis (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee). FULL: LB Haason Reddick (illness), LB Zach Cunningham (knee), CB Avonte Maddox (elbow). NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: DB Dane Belton (NIR-personal), DB Jason Pinnock (toe). LIMITED: DB Deonte Banks (shoulder), LB Carter Coughlin (shoulder), DB Darnay Holmes (foot), OL John Michael Schmitz (shin), QB Tyrod Taylor (back).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported. SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), FS Tashaun Gipson (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), CB Ambry Thomas (hand). LIMITED: G Jon Feliciano (back), RB Elijah Mitchell (illness), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion). FULL: DE Nick Bosa (NIR-rest), OT Trent Williams (NIR-rest), OT Jaylon Moore (concussion), G Aaron Banks (toe), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — DALLAS: DNP: S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness), G Zack Martin (NIR-resting player), G Tyler Smith (foot), S Juanyeh Thomas (illness), DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), T Chuma Edoga (illness), DE Chauncey Golston (illness). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Hankins (knee/ankle). FULL: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee), RB Hunter Luepke (thigh). WASHINGTON: DNP: DE Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Christian Holmes (concussion), S Kamren Curl (quadriceps), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring). LIMITED: DT John Ridgeway (foot), OT Andrew Wylie (elbow), DE Casey Toohill (shoulder). FULL: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), CB Quan Martin (chest), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion).

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: LIMITED: S Damar Hamlin (shoulder). FULL: QB Josh Allen (neck/right finger), DE Leonard Floyd (NIR-resting player/ribs), S Micah Hyde (neck), OLB Von Miller (NIR-resting player). MIAMI: DNP: OLB Bradley Chubb (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (NIR-personal/ankle), CB Xavien Howard (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). LIMITED: RB De'Von Achane (toe/ribs), OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), OLB Jerome Baker (knee), G Lester Cotton (hip), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), FS Jevon Holland (knees), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), LB David Long (knee), MLB Duke Riley (ankle). FULL: CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), DE Zach Sieler (illness), QB Tua Tagovailoa (quadricep/left shoulder), QB Mike White (right shoulder).