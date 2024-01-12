NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Grant Delpit (groin). K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Ford (calf), RB Pierre Strong (back), FS Juan Thornhill (calf), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee). HOUSTON: OUT: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (hip), FB Andrew Beck (calf).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — MIAMI: OUT: CB Xavien Howard (foot). QUESTIONABLE: S DeShon Elliott (calf), FS Jevon Holland (knees), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). KANSAS CITY: OUT: OT Wanya Morris (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Justyn Ross (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Romeo Doubs (chest), G Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger), DB Jonathan Owens (knee), OLB Preston Smith (ankle). FULL: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), C Josh Myers (neck), WR Jayden Reed (chest), OT Sean Rhyan (elbow), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), DT Tedarrell Slaton (knee/foot), OT Zach Tom (finger), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). DALLAS: QB Cooper Rush (illness). LIMITED: CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder). FS Jordan Fuller (shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), G Joe Noteboom (foot), LB Troy Reader (knee), NT Bobby Brown (illness) FULL: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle), S Malik Hooker (ankle), G Tyler Smith (foot).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DETROIT LIONS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: FS Jordan Fuller (ankle), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), G Kevin Dotson (shoulder), G Joe Noteboom (foot), LB Troy Reeder (knee), NT Bobby Brown (illness). FULL: OT Rob Haverstein (NIR-resting player). DETROIT: OUT: LB James Houston (ankle), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), TE James Mitchell (hand), WR Kalif Raymond (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominsky (illness), TE Sam LaPorta (knee). FULL: CB Brian Branch (wrist), QB Teddy Bridgewater (NIR-personal), OT Taylor Decker (NIR-resting player), G Graham Glasgow (NIR-resting player), CB Cameron Smith (toe/heel), WR Jameson Williams (ankle), TE Brock Wright (hip).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: OLB T.J. Watt (knee). DNP: G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). FULL: CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player) RB Najee Harris (knee), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), OLB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), DT Larry Ogunjobi (NIR-resting player). BUFFALO: OUT: WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (knee). DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (NIR-resting player), DE DaQuan Jones (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: RB Ty Johnson (concussion). FULL: QB Josh Allen (neck), OT Dion Dawkins (hand/illness), DE Leonard Floyd (NIR-resting player), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), S Micah Hyde (neck), OLB Von Miller (NIR-resting player), TE Dawson Knox (illness), WR Deonte Harty (NIR-personal).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: FS Reed Blankenship (groin), WR A.J. Brown (knee), S Sydney Brown (knee). LIMITED: WR Britain Covey (groin). FULL: QB Jalen Hurts (finger), CB Darius Slay (knee), WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), RB D'Andre Swift (illness). TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Chris Godwin (NIR-resting player/knee). LIMITED: LB K.J. Britt (calf), DB Josh Hayes (quadricep/knee), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs), OT Tristan Wirfs (illness). FULL: DT Mike Greene (calf).

