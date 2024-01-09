NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: DNP: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/heel), K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), CB Greg Newsome II (knee), RB Pierre Strong (back), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Juan Thornhill (calf), G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player/oblique/knee), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/shoulder/hamstring), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee). LIMITED: CB Mike Ford (calf), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), ILB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral/groin), C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/neck). FULL: DB D'Anthony Bell (back), P Corey Bojorquez (left quadricep), QB Joe Flacco (calf), S Duron Harmon (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (shin), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). HOUSTON: DNP: DE Will Anderson (ankle), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DE Jerry Hughes (ankle), G Shaq Mason (NIR-resting player), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (NIR-resting player), WR Robert Woods (hip). LIMITED: FB Andrew Beck (calf), C Michael Deiter (elbow).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — MIAMI: DNP: OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), S DeShon Elliot (calf), FS Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (foot). LIMITED: RB De'Von Achane (toe/ribs), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle/quadricep), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). KANSAS CITY: DNP: OT Wanya Morris (concussion), WR Justyn Ross (hamstring). LIMITED: OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle). FULL: LB Nick Bolton (wrist), DB Deon Bush (elbow), DB Chamarri Conner (shoulder), TE Noah Gray (elbow), RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), CB Jaylen Watson (calf).

