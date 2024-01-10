NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: DNP: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/heel), K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player/oblique/knee). LIMITED: S Juan Thornhill (calf), RB Pierre Strong (back), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee), CB Greg Newsome II (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/shoulder/hamstring), S Grant Delpit (groin), CB Mike Ford (calf), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral/groin), C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/neck). FULL: ILB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), DB D'Anthony Bell (back), P Corey Bojorquez (left quadricep), QB Joe Flacco (calf), S Duron Harmon (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (shin), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). HOUSTON: DNP: FB Andrew Beck (calf), DE Will Anderson (ankle), WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DE Jerry Hughes (ankle), G Shaq Mason (NIR-resting player), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (NIR-resting player), WR Robert Woods (hip). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (hip), C Michael Deiter (elbow).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — MIAMI: DNP: S DeShon Elliot (calf), FS Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (foot). LIMITED: OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), RB De'Von Achane (toe/ribs), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle/quadricep), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). KANSAS CITY: DNP: OT Wanya Morris (concussion). LIMITED: WR Justyn Ross (hamstring), OT Donovan Smith (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle). FULL: , CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), LB Nick Bolton (wrist), DB Deon Bush (elbow), DB Chamarri Conner (shoulder), TE Noah Gray (elbow), RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), CB Jaylen Watson (calf).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GREEN BAY: DNP: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), WR Romeo Doubs (chest), G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger), LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck), S Jonathan Owens (knee), DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), LB Preston Smith (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). FULL: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), C/G Josh Myers (neck), WR Jayden Reed (chest), G Sean Rhyan (elbow), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), OL Zach Tom (finger), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). DALLAS: DNP: CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (NIR/rest), G Zack Martin (NIR/rest), T Tyron SMith (NIR/rest). LIMITED: WR Brandin Cooks (NIR/rest), CB Jourdan Lewis (NIR/rest), G Tyler Smith (foot). FULL: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), S Malik Hooker (full).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DETROIT LIONS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: OL Joe Noteboom (foot), DB Jordan Fuller (ankle), LB Troy Reeder (knee), OT Rob Havenstein (NIR/resting). LIMITED: OL Kevin Dotson (shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder). DETROIT: DNP: T Taylor Decker (rest), G Graham Glasgow (rest), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest), WR Kalif Raymond (knee). LIMITED: CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh). FULL: DB Brian Branch (wrist), DE John Cominsky (illness), LB James Houston (ankle), CB Cam Sutton (toe/heel), WR Jameson Williams (ankle), TE Brock Wright (hip).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: RB Najee Harris (knee), G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), LB T.J. Watt (knee). LIMITED: DB Patrick Peterson (NIR/resting), LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), DT Cam Heyward (NIR/resting), DE Larry Ogunjobi (NIR/resting). FULL S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). BUFFALO: DNP: WR Gabe Davis (knee), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), DE Leonard Floyd (knee), EDGE Von Miller (vet rest), S Taylor Rapp (calf). LIMITED: T Dion Hawkins (hand), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), RB Ty Johnson (concussion). FULL: QB Josh Allen (neck), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), S Micah Hyde (neck).

<