NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DALLAS COWBOYS — (No Practices held - Estimations) SEATTLE: OUT: G Phil Haynes (toe). DOUBTFUL: RB Kenneth Walker (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: TE Will Dissly (hip), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs), DT Leonard Williams (ankle). FULL: S Jamal Adams (knee), WR Jake Bobo (shoulder), G Anthony Bradford (knee), LB Derick Hall (shoulder), T Abraham Lucas (knee), DT Leonard Williams (ankle). DALLAS: OUT: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle). FULL: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DE Dante Fowler (illness), TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (back), LB Micah Parsons (illness), DT Mazi Smith (shoulder), LB Tyrus Wheat (concussion).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — ARIZONA: DNP: WR Marquise Brown (heel), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), TE Trey McBride (groin), CB Starling Thomas V (ankle), FS Jalen Thompson (ribs), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: S Joey Blount (knee), DT Kevin Strong (knee), OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR Allen Robinson (NIR-resting player/foot), WR Calvin Austin III (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player/groin). FULL: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), FS MInkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK JETS — ATLANTA: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), LB Nate Landman (thigh), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), T Jake Matthews (hip). FULL: CB Mike Hughes (hand). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: RB Israel Abanikanda (illness). LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), CB Michael Carter II (hamstring), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), DB Justin Hardee (hamstring), DE Will McDonald IV (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), G Wes Schweitzer (calf), OT Billy Turner (finger). FULL: LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: DNP: P Johnny Hekker (NIR-personal), S Vonn Bell (shoulder), LB Marquis Haynes (back), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), OT Taylor Moton (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Laviska Sheault Jr. (ankle), WR Adam Thielen (NIR-resting player), TE Tommy Tremble (hip), G Chandler Zavala (knee). LIMITED: S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), LB D.J. Johnson (elbow), G Cade Mays (ankle). FULL: CB C.J. Henderson (concussion). TAMPA BAY: DNP: OLB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), LB SirVocea Dennis (illness), DT Mike Greene (calf). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (ankle), LB YaYa Diaby (ankle), LB Devin White (foot). FULL: QB Baker Mayfield (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitonio (NIR-rest/knee), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-rest/ribs), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-rest/shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), TE David Njoku (NIR-rest/knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), FS Juan Thornhill (calf), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Jordan Elliot (ankle), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin), LB Slone Takitaki (knee), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring). FULL: T Geron Christian (finger), CB Mike Ford (ribs). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: DT Larrell Murchison (knee), DB Quentin Lake (hamstring), T Rob Havenstein (NIR-rest). LIMITED: LB Michael Hoecht (knee). FULL: WR Ben Skowronek (hip), WR Cooper Kupp (ankle).

DENVER BRONCOS at HOUSTON TEXANS — DENVER: DNP: WR Jerry Jeudy (groin). LIMITED: K Wil Lutz (right hip), WR Marvin Mims (hamstring). FULL: LB Baron Browning (wrist). HOUSTON: DNP: DT Maliek Collins (NIR-personal), WR Tank Dell (calf), OT George Fant (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand). FULL: QB C.J. Stroud (thigh).

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DETROIT: DNP: LB Alex Anzalone (hand). LIMITED: QB Hendon Hooker (knee), G Jonah Jackson (ankle, wrist), RB David Montgomery (foot), S Tracy Walker (shoulder). FULL: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), C Frank Ragnow (back, toe). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related - resting player), K Blake Grupe (right groin), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), WR Chris Olave (concussion), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related - resting player, knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). LIMITED: DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder). FULL: C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot), T Bernhard Raimann (knee). TENNESSEE: LIMITED: G Daniel Brunskill (knee), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), LB Luke Gifford (shin), QB Will Levis (ankle). FULL: S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin). LIMITED: LB Nick Bolton (wrist). FULL: S Bryan Cook (biceps), WR Skyy Moore (knee), WR Rashee Rice (foot), T Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle, hip). GREEN BAY: DNP: RB A.J. Dillon (groin), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Jayden Reed (chest). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), DE Kenny Clark (shoulder), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), S Rudy Ford (biceps), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Robert Rochell (calf), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee). FULL: CB Keisean Nixon (wrist), S Darnell Savage (calf), DE Devonte Wyatt (heel).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (quadricep), LB Khalil Mack (NIR-resting player), TE Nick Vannett (concussion). LIMITED: G/T Zack Bailey (back), T Trey Pipkins III (wrist), Rashawn Slater (back), J.T Woods (illness). FULL: TE Gerald Everett (shoulder), WR Quentin Johnston (ribs/finger), LB Eric Kendricks (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: DNP: WR Demario Douglas (concussion), RB Ty Montgomery II (illness). LIMITED: C David Andrews (foot), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), LB Chris Board (back), WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Riley Reiff (knee), ST Matthew Slater (ankle), G Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MIAMI: DNP: WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), S Jevon Holland (knee, knee), T Kendall Lamm (back), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle, knee). LIMITED: RB Devon Achane (knee), T Terron Armstead (knee, quadricep), RB Christopher Brooks (knee), S Elijah Campbell (shoulder), LB Bradley Chubb (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), LS Blake Ferguson (ankle), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot, ankle), G Robert Jones (knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), C Connor Williams (illness). FULL: QB Tua Tagovailoa (right arm (laceration). WASHINGTON: DNP: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), C Tyler Larsen (knee), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: FB Alex Armah (hamstring).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), T Trent Williams (NIR-rest). LIMITED: G Spencer Burford (knee). PHILADELPHIA: (No Practice held - Estimation) DNP: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin), LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (thigh), DT Jordan Davis (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (groin), WR Julio Jones (knee), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle), DT Milton Williams (concussion).