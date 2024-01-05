NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — HOUSTON: OUT: WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), OT Laremy Tunsil (groin), WR Robert Woods (hip). INDIANAPOLIS: QUESTIONABLE: C Ryan Keely (ankle), DB Chris Lammons (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (back), RB Zach Moss (forearm), OT Braden Smith (knee). DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (NIR-resting player).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: DB Trenton Thompson (neck), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), OLB Elandon Roberts (pectoral). BALTIMORE: OUT: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR-resting player), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), QB Lamar Jackson (NIR-resting player), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (NIR-resting player). DOUBTFUL: WR Zay Flowers (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Ronald Darby (illness), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — ATLANTA: OUT: LB Troy Anderson (pectoral), C Drew Dalman (ankle), DB DeMarcco Hellams (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle), DL Zach Harrison (knee), CB Mike Hughes (concussion). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: CB Lonnie Johnson (knee), T Landon Young (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Juwan Johnson (chest), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle, illness), WR A.T. Perry (illness), DT Khalen Saunders (concussion), LB Nephi Sewell (knee), DE Payton Turner (toe). FULL: C Erik McCoy (foot), WR Chris Olave (ankle), WR A.T. Perry (illness), DT Khalen Saunders (concussion).

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: C Mitch Morse (illness). LIMITED: S Damar Hamlin (shoulder). FULL: QB Josh Allen (neck/right finger), DE Leonard Floyd (NIR-resting player/ribs), S Micah Hyde (neck). MIAMI: OUT: OLB Bradley Chubb (knee), CB Xavien Howard (foot). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Jerome Baker (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). FULL: RB De'Von Achane (toe/ribs), OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), G Lester Cotton (hip), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), FS Jevon Holland (knees), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), LB David Long (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), MLB Duke Riley (unspecified), DE Zach Sieler (illness), QB Tua Tagovailoa (quadricep/left shoulder), QB Mike White (right shoulder).

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: OUT: WR Darnell Mooney (concussion). DOUBTFUL: DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DB Kyler Gordon (calf), RB Khalil Hergert (NIR-personal/back), TE Cole Kmet (knee), OL Lucas Patrick (calf), LS Patrick Scales (foot). FULL: QB Tyson Bagent (illness), WR D.J. Moore (ankle). GREEN BAY: OUT: RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck), FS Rudy Ford (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck). QUESTIONABLE: G Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), WR Jayden Reed (chest), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), OT Luke Tenuta (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger), DB Jonathan Owens (knee), DT Tedarrell Slaton (knee/foot). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), S Zayne Anderson (knee), LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), C Josh Myers (neck), DB Keisean Nixon (quadricep), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/heel), CB Mike Ford (calf), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), CB Greg Newsom (knee), S Juan Thornhill (calf). QUESTIONABLE: P Corey Bojorquez (left quadricep), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), WR Elijah Moore (concussion). LIMITED: S Duron Harmon (ankle), DT Shelby Harris (back), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee/illness) DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral), C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/neck). FULL: Joel Bitonio (oblique/knee), QB Joe Flacco (calf), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), G Wyatt Teller (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). CINCINNATI: DOUBTFUL: WR Tee Higgins (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder), CB Jalen Davis (groin). FULL: WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), RB Joe Mixon (illness), QB Jake Browning (foot), WR Trenton Irwin (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle), DB Juanyeh Thomas (illness), DE Chauncey Golston (illness), OT Tyler Smith (NIR-resting player). FULL: WR Brandin Cooks (NIR-resting player), RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (NIR-resting player), FS Malik Hooker (NIR-resting player), DE Demarcus Lawrence (NIR-resting player), CB Jourdan Lewis (NIR-resting player), RB Hunter Luepke (thigh), G Zach Martin (NIR-resting player), OT Tyron Smith (NIR-resting player), G Chuma Edoga (illness). WASHINGTON: OUT: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), CB Christian Holmes (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Kam Curl (quadricep), DE Casey Toohill (shoulder), OT Andrew Wylie (elbow). FULL: QB Jacoby Brisset (hamstring), DB Quan Martin (chest), DT John Ridgeway (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), CB Benjamin St.-Juste (concussion).

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: OUT: TE Chris Manhertz (illness), OT Mike McGlinchey (ribs). DNP: P Riley Dixon (NIR-resting player). FULL: RB Samaje Perine (NIR-resting player), LB Baron Browning (concussion), LB Josey Jewell (back), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring), WR Courtland Sutton (concussion), LS Mitchell Fraboni (NIR-personal), NT Mike Purcell (NIR-resting player). LAS VEGAS: OUT: RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep), TE Michael Mayer (toe). DOUBTFUL: OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jakob Johnson (back), DB Brandon Facyson (illness). LIMITED: DE Max Crosby (knee), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee). FULL: C Andre James (ankle/finger), DE Malcolm Koonce (elbow/wrist), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (groin), QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger). FULL: G Ezra Cleveland (knee), OT Walker Little (hamstring), QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder). TENESSEE: OUT: WR Colton Dowell (knee), CB Anthony Kendall (knee), DE T.K. McLendon Jr. (shoulder), CB Caleb Farley (back). QUESTIONABLE: QB Will Levis (foot), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), OT Jaelyn Duncan (neck), LB Caleb Murphy (shoulder), TE Kevin Rader (hip). FULL: DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), CB Eric Garror (illness/knee), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), CB Tre Avery (knee), LB Otis Reese (groin), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player), C Aaron Brewer (ankle/knee).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck). QUESTIONABLE: RB Isiah Pacheco (quadricep/shoulder), LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), CB Trent McDuffie (shoulder), DE George Karlaftis (NIR-resting player/coach), DE Michael Danna (NIR-resting player/coach). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: Keenan Allen (heel), LB Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins (shoulder), DT Nick Williams (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: G Zion Johnson (neck), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Deane Leonard (heel), LB Tanner Muse (knee), TE Stone Smartt (shoulder), LB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle). FULL: LB Daiyan Henley (groin), WR Josh Palmer (concussion), OT Trey Pipkins (wrist), OT Rashawn Slater (knee).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: CB Duke Shelley (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: DT Aaron Donald (coach's decision), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), LB Ernest Jones (coach's decision), WR Cooper Kupp (coach's decision), T Joseph Noteboom (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (coach's decision), RB Kyren Williams (coach's decision). FULL: C Brian Allen (illness), DT Bobby Brown (knee), S Jordan Fuller (ankle), T Rob Havenstein (not injury related - resting player), DT Desjuan Johnson (toe), LB Ernest Jones (coach's decision), WR Cooper Kupp (coach's decision), CB Duke Shelley (hamstring), CB Tre'Vius Tomlinson (hamstring), RB Kyren Williams (coach's decision). SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), CB Ambry Thomas (hand). QUESTIONABLE: C Jon Feliciano (back), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). FULL: G Aaron Banks (toe), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), RB Elijah Mitchell (illness), T Jaylon Moore (concussion).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS — MINNESOTA: OUT: CB Byron Murphy (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O'Neill (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle), CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), DB Theo Jackson (toe). QUESTIONABLE: G Ed Ingram (shoulder), OT Christian Darrisaw (illness). FULL: TE Nick Muse (knee), FS Harrison Smith (shoulder). DETROIT: OUT: LB James Houston (ankle), WR Jameson Williams (ankle/illness), TE Brock Wright (hip). QUESTIONABLE: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), DL Benito Jones (illness), DT Alim McNeill (knee). FULL: OT Taylor Decker (groin), G Graham Glasgow (NIR-resting player), TE Sam LaPorta (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (NIR-resting player/knee/back/toe), CB Cameron Sutton (toe).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: OL Jacob Hansen (concussion), QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), QB Zach Wilson (concussion). DOUBTFUL: OL Wes Schweitzer (calf). FULL: RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (illness). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: OT Trent Brown (illness), TE Hunter Henry (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Myles Bryant (illness), DT Christian Barmore (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), DB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (ribs), FS Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth), CB Shaun Wade (hip), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), WR Tyquan Thronton (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB D'Andre Swift (illness). FULL: DT Jordan Davis (ankle), OLB Haason Reddick (illness), ILB Zach Cunningham (knee), CB Avonte Maddox (elbow). NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: DB Jason Pinnock (toe). DOUBTFUL: DB Deonte Banks (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: OL John Michael Schmitz (shin). LIMITED: DB Darnay Holmes (foot), QB Tyrod Taylor (back). FULL: DB Dane Belton (NIR-personal).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: OUT: DE Mario Edwards (knee), G Phil Haynes (toe), T Abraham Lucas (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), T Jason Peters (foot), DT Jarran Reed (knee). FULL: G Anthony Bradford (knee, shoulder), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), C Evan Brown (concussion), CB Artie Burns (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (toe), RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder), DT Leonard Williams (shoulder). ARIZONA: OUT: T D.J. Humphries (knee), DE Dante Stills (knee), CB Garrett Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Andre Chachere (shoulder), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), DT Leki Fotu (hand), LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), G Elijah Wilkinson (illness).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY: OUT: DT Mike Greene (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (concussion), WR Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps), TE Ko Kieft (shoulder), QB Baker Mayfield (ribs), WR Trey Palmer (hip), LB K.J.Britt (calf). FULL: LB Shaquil Barrett (groin), S Kaevon Merriweather (thigh), OT Tristan Wirfs (shoulder). CAROLINA: OUT: LB Marquis Haynes (concussion). DOUBTFUL: K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring), G Cade Mays (finger). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaycee Horn (toe), LB Tae Davis (illness). FULL: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (hip), WR D.J. Clark (foot), OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), CB Troy Hill (concussion), LB Brian Burns (knee), OT Taylor Moton (knee), QB Bryce Young (back).