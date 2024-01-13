NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). DALLAS: QB Cooper Rush (illness).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DETROIT LIONS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: FS Jordan Fuller (ankle), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), G Kevin Dotson (shoulder), G Joe Noteboom (foot), LB Troy Reeder (knee), NT Bobby Brown (illness). DETROIT: OUT: LB James Houston (ankle), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), TE James Mitchell (hand), WR Kalif Raymond (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominsky (illness), TE Sam LaPorta (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: OLB T.J. Watt (knee). DNP: G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). BUFFALO: OUT: WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: WR A.J. Brown (knee), S Sydney Brown (knee). QUESTIONABLE: FS Reed Blankenship (groin). FULL: WR Britain Covey (groin), QB Jalen Hurts (finger), CB Darius Slay (knee), WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), RB D'Andre Swift (illness). TAMPA BAY: OUT: DT Mike Greene (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB K.J. Britt (calf), DB Josh Hayes (quadricep/knee), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs). DNP: WR Mike Evans (NIR-resting player). FULL: OT Tristan Wirfs (illness), WR Chris Godwin (NIR-resting player/knee).

