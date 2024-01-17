NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

HOUSTON TEXANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — HOUSTON: DNP: FB Andrew Beck (back), G Dieter Eiselen (illness), DE Jerry Hughes (ankle), G Shaq Mason (NIR-resting player), DT Sheldon Rankins (ribs/shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Balke Cashman (knee), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), WR John Metchie III (foot), MLB Denzel Perryman (ribs), WR Robert Woods (hip). BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), WR Tylan Wallace (knee). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Zay Flowers (calf), LB Malik Harrison (groin), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle). FULL: WR Devin Duvernay (back).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GREEN BAY: DNP RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), LB Kingsley Enagbare (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), LB Isaiah McDuffie (neck), OLB Preston Smith (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), NT Kenny Clark (back), LB Rashan Gary (knee), RB Aaron ones (knee/finger), DB Keisean Nixon (toe), DB Jonathan Owens (knee), WR Jayden Reed (chest), S Darrell Savage (shoulder/calf), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). FULL: LB Quay Walker (shoulder). SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Clelin Ferrell (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (achilles), CB Logan Ryan (groin), OT Trent Williams (NIR-rest). LIMITED: DE Arik Armstead (foot/knee), DB George Odum (biceps). FULL: S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), G Jon Feliciano (back), FS Tashaun Gipson (quadricep), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), TE George Kittle (back), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), CB Ambry Thomas (hand).