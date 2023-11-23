NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: OUT: RB Aaron Jones (knee), S Darnell Savage (calf). DOUBTFUL: TE Josiah Deguara (hip). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), FS Ruby Ford (biceps), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee). LIMITED: NT Kenny Clark (shoulder), G Elgton Jenkins (knee). FULL: DB Corey Ballentine (shoulder), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), DB Keisean Nixon (ankle), WR Jayden Reed (chest), WR Christian Watson (shoulder). DETROIT: OUT: G Jonah Jackson (wrist). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (illness), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), C Frank Ragnow (toe).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — WASHINGTON: OUT: FB Alex Armah (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (toe), LB Khaleke Hudson (back). FULL: LB Cody Barton (ankle), G Sam Cosmi (chest), DB Jartavius Martin (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (toe). DALLAS: DOUBTFUL: S Jayron Kearse (back). QUESTIONABLE: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle). DNP: DT Johnathan Hankins (NIR-personal). FULL: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle), DT Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring), T Terence Steele (ankle), WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: G Aaron Banks (toe), G Spencer Burford (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee), DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring). DNP: S Talanoa Hufanga (knee). FULL: T Javon Hargrave (thumb), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). SEATTLE: OUT: Jerrick Reed II (knee). DOUBTFUL: RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: QB Geno Smith (right elbow), T Abe Lucas (knee). FULL: WR DK Metcalf (toe), CB Riq Woolen (shoulder), WR Jake Bobo (shoulder), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee), CB Tre Brown (foot), CB Coby Bryant (toe), G Anthony Bradford (knee), RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS — MIAMI: LIMITED: RB De'Von Achane (knee), OT Terron Armstead (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Lester Cotton (hip), WR Tyreek Hill (hand), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), G Robert Jones (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), TE Durham Smyth (ankle). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: CB Michael Carter II (hamstring). LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip). FULL: DB Tony Adams (finger), DE John Franklin-Myers (knee), LB Jermaine Johnson II (hip), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), OT Billy Turner (finger), LB Quincy Williams (knee), WR Garret Wilson (elbow), OT Duane Brown (hip), TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), CB Arthur Maulet (illness). LIMITED: WR Rashod Bateman (foot), WR Devin Duvernay (knee), WR Zay Flowers (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion). FULL: CB Damarion Williams (ankle). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: OLB Khalil Mack (NIR-resting player), TE Nick Vannett (concussion). LIMITED: WR Keenan Allen (shoulder), TE Gerald Everett (chest), WR Jalen Guyton (groin), S J.T. Woods (illness). FULL: C Will Clapp (knee), S Alohi Gilman (elbow), QB Justin Herbert (left finger), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (wrist), TE Donald Parham (hip), OT Rashawn Slater (knee).

BUFFALO BILLS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — BUFFALO: DNP: CB Dane Jackson (concussion), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), S Taylor Rapp (neck). LIMITED: S Micah Hyde (neck), CB Cam Lewis (shoulder). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right shoulder), WR Trent Sherfield (ankle), LB Dorian Williams (knee). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: DE Derek Barnett (NIR-personal), TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), DT Milton Williams (concussion). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (thigh), WR Julio Jones (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — CAROLINA: DNP: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), OT Taylor Moton (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Adam Thielen (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), FS Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps), LB Marquis Hayes (back), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder). FULL: QB Bryce Yound (thigh). TENNESSEE: DNP: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (shin), OT Chris Hubbard (biceps). LIMITED: DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), RB Derrick Henry (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), S K'Von Wallace (concussion/neck). FULL: OT Andre Dillard (concussion), QB Will Levis (foot/ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS — CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player), S Grant Delpit (thigh), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/ankle), WR Maquise Goodwin (concussion), TE Davie Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee), DE Za'Darius Smith (NIR-resting player), DE Dalvin Tomlinson (NIR-resting player), MLB Anthony Walker (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). LIMITED: OLB Matthew Adams (quadricep), CB Mike Ford (thumb/ribs), OT Dawand Jones (knee), ILB Jordan Kunaszyk (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (calf), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin), G Wyatt Teller (ankle). DENVER: DNP: DB P.J. Locke (ankle). LIMITED: ILB Josey Jewell (back), DT D.J. Jones (knee), RB Samaje Perine (knee). FULL: LB Nik Bonitto (shoulder), LB Baron Browning (wrist), NT Mike Purcell (elbow).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), DE Jeremiah Ledbetter (NIR- personal). LIMITED: WR Zay Jones (knee), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). HOUSTON: DNP: DE Will Anderson Jr. (knee), WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), DE Dylan Horton (NIR-resting player), QB Case Keenum (calf), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player). FULL: OT Charlie Heck (back), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), C Juice Scruggs (hamstring), LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: WR Mecole Hardman (thumb). LIMITED: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin). FULL: T Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), CB Joshua Williams (shoulder. LAS VEGAS: DNP: DE Maxx Crosby (knee). LIMITED: S Marcus Epps (neck), CB Jack Jones (knee/hip), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), FS Tre'von Moehrig (back), LB Robert Spillane (ankle). FULL: C Andre James (knee), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), C Coleman Shelton (ankle), S Quentin Lake (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), T Rob Havenstein (NIR-rest). LIMITED: CB Cobie Durant (shoulder), WR Puka Nacua (shoulder), WR Ben Skowronek (hip), G Kevin Dotson (shoulder). FULL: LB Michael Hoecht (shoulder), RB Kyren Williams (ankle), S Jason Taylor II (hip). ARIZONA: DNP: S Joey Blount (knee), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DT Kevin Strong (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Marquise Brown (heel), RB Emari Demercado (toe), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK GIANTS — NEW ENGLAND: LIMITED: DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), OT Trent Brown (ankle), CB Myles Bryant (chest), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), ST Matthew Slater (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder). NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: RB Saquon Barkley (NIR-resting player), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), T Evan Neal (ankle), ILB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib), WR Darius Slayton (neck). LIMITED: RB Eric Gray (ankle), CB Adoree Jackson (concussion), T Tyree Phillips (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hip), T Andrew Thomas (knee). FULL: c John Michael Schmitz (finger).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player), CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle), G James Hurst (illness), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player/knee). LIMITED: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep). FULL: QB Derek Carr (concussion). ATLANTA: DNP: K Younghoe Koo (back), DL Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), DT David Onyemata (ankle), QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), CB Dee Alford (ankle).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BEGALS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Cam Heyward (NIR-resting player), CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player), WR George Pickens (shin), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), CB Levi Wallace (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), LB Nick Herbig (hamstring), CB James Pierre (shoulder). CINCINNATI: DNP: QB joe Burrow (right wrist), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), DT D.J. Reader (illness), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep). LIMITED: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), DT B.J. Hill (knee), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle), WR Andrei Iosivas (knee). FULL: HB Chase Brown (hamstring), WR Trenton Irwin (hip), DE Cam Sample (knee), OT Jonah Williams (shoulder).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: OLB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), LB Devin White (foot). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (hip), WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow), C Robert Hainsey (knee). FULL: FS Ryan Neal (thumb), OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot), LB Grant Stuard (illness). LIMITED: C Ryan Kelly (concussion), FS Rodney Thomas (knee).