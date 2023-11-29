NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DALLAS COWBOYS — SEATTLE: DNP: RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), G Phil Haynes (toe), WR Dee Eskridge (ribs). LIMITED: WR Dareke Young (abdomen), DE Leonard Williams (ankle), TE Will Dissly (hip), S Jamal Adams (knee/NIR-rest). FULL: G Anthony Bradford (knee), T Abraham Lucas (knee), WR Jake Bobo (shoulder), LB Derick Hall (shoulder). DALLAS: DNP: LB Micah Parsons (illness), DE Dante Fowler (illness). LIMITED: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle). FULL: G Zack Martin (NIR-resting player), T Tyron Smith (NIR-resting player), TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), DT Mazi Smith (shoulder), LB Tyrus Wheat (concussion), S Jayron Kearse (back).