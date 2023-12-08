NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: FULL: QB Josh Allen (right shoulder), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle), DE Leonard Floyd (wrist), CB Dane Jackson (concussion), TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb), TE Dawson Knox (wrist), OLB Von Miller (NIR-resting player), S Taylor Rapp (neck). KANSAS CITY: DNP: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), FS Bryan Cook (ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck), LB Drue Tranquill (concussion). FULL: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), WR Rashee Rice (foot), LB Nick Bolton (wrist), LB Darius Harris (wrist), QB Patrick Mahomes (pectoral), WR Skyy Moore (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hip).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CAROLINA: DNP: DT DeShawn Williams (knee), LB D.J. Johnson (NIR-personal). LIMITED: CB Troy Hill (ankle), OT Taylor Moton (knee), S Vonn Bell (shoulder), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (back), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Tommy Tremble (hip). FULL: LB Amare Barno (ankle). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), WR Chris Olave (illness). LIMITED: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), QB Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder), TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep), G Andrus Peat (shoulder), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique). FULL: C Erik McCoy (shoulder), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee), K Blake Grupe (right groin).

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: FULL: DE Zach Allen (elbow), OT Mike McGlinchey (back), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs), CB Pat Surtain II (knee), S Delarrin Turner-Yell (back), LB Baron Browning (wrist), RB Samaje Perine (knee). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: OT Zack Bailey (back), CB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), DT Nick Williams (foot). LIMITED: DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), WR Josh Palmer (knee). FULL: LB Justin Hollins (chest), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), OT Trey Pipkins (wrist), CB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — DETROIT: DNP: C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe). LIMITED: LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle). FULL: LB Alex Anazione (hand), QB Hendon Hooker (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral). LIMITED: DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee). FULL: OL Larry Borom (illness), RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle), LB Noah Sewell (knee), DB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK JETS — HOUSTON: DNP: OT George Fant (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring), MLB Denzel Perryman (knee). LIMITED: LB Nevill Hewitt (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (shoulder). FULL: OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), DE Will Anderson Jr. (shoulder), WR Noah Brown (knee). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle), RB Breece Hall (ankle), G Wes Schweitzer (calf). LIMITED: QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (knee). FULL: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), OT Billy Turner (finger).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: T Braden Smith (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RB Jonatha Taylor (thumb). LIMITED: CB JuJu Brents (quadricep), DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Ameer Speed (hip). CINCINNATI: DNP: OT D'Ante Smith (NIR-personal). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (ankle), DT B.J. Hill (NIR-resting player), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (NIR-resting player), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player), CB D.J. Turner II (hamstring), OT Jonah Williams (back). FULL: HB Chase Brown (hamstring).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Tre Herndon (concussion), WR Christian Kirk (groin), OL Walker Little (hamstring), TE Brenton Strange (foot). LIMITED: QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (shoulder), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs), DL Foley Fautkasi (heel), RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee), WR Zay Jones (knee), QB Trevor lawrence (ankle). CLEVELAND: DNP: WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/Knee). LIMITED: G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), C Nick Harris (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), DT Maurice Hurst (groin), CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin), G Wyatt Teller (calf), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), FS Jua Thornhill (calf), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). FULL: OT Geron Christian (finger), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/shoulder), DE Shelby Harris (achilles).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: TE Tyler Higbee (neck), LB Michael Hoecht (knee). LIMITED: LB Byron Young (knee), S Quentin Lake (hamstring). FULL: OT Rob Havernstein (NIR-resting player), WR Puka Nacua (shoulder), DT Larrell Murchison (elbow). BALTIMORE: DNP: QB Lamar Jackson (illness). LIMITED: LB Malik Harrison (groin). FULL: WR Rashod Bateman (illness), LB Malik Hamm (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), DT Justin Madubuike (concussion), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion), CB Damarion Williams (ankle).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — MINNESOTA: FULL: DB Theo Jackson (illness), RB Kene Nwangwu (concussion), CB NaJee Thompson (knee), CB Akayleb Evans (calf), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), DT Khyiris Tonga (knee), G Ed Ingram (hip). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), K Daniel Carlson (illness), DT John Jenkins (NIR-rest). LIMITED: DB Brandon Facyson (shin), ILB Kana'i Miller (knee), DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR Julio Jones (groin), CB Darius Slay (NIR-resting player/knee). LIMITED: ILB Zach Cunningham (hamstring). FULL: DT Fletcher Cox (groin), TE Jack Stoll (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). DALLAS: DNP: G Zack Martin (NIR-rest), T Tyron Smith (NIR-rest). LIMITED: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle). FULL: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), T Matt Waletzko (shoulder).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: DNP: LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), CB Tre Brown (heel), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs). LIMITED: S Jamal Adams (knee), G Anthony Bradford (knee), RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), T Abraham Lucas (knee), QB Geno Smith (groin), RB Kenneth Walker (oblique), DT Leonard Williams (ankle). FULL: WR Jake Bobo (knee, shoulder), C Evan Brown (thumb), WR Dareke Young (abdomen). SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (foot,knee), G Spencer Burford (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), OT Trent Williams (NIR-resting player), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), DT Via Vea (toe), LB Devin White (foot), WR Chris Godwin (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DB Josh Hayes (illness), G Cody Mauch (foot). FULL: LB K.J. Britt (back), OLB Lavonte David (groin), LB SirVocea Dennis (illness), OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle/back). ATLANTA: DNP: RB Cordarrelle Paterson (NIR-resting player), LB Nathan Landman (knee), OT Kaleb McGary (knee), DL Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), DL David Onyemata (ankle), OL Drew Dalman (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jeff Okudah (ankle), CB Aundell Terrell Jr. (concussion). FULL: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand), DL LaCale London (knee).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — GREEN BAY: DNP: S Darnell Savage (chest), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (knee), S Jonathan Owens (knee), WR Jayden Reed (chest), DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow). FULL: TE Josiah Dequara (hip), CB Keisean Nixon (wrist), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring). NEW YORK GIANTS: (No Practice - Estimation) DNP: OL Evan Neal (ankle). LIMITED: DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring), LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle). FULL: LB Carter Coughlin (hip), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs).

TENNESEE TITANS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — TENNESSEE: DNP: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), LB Joe Jones (finger), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), P Ryan Stonehouse (knee), TE Josh Whyle (knee). LIMITED: DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), C Aaron Brewer (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (shin), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player). FULL: QB Will Levis (ankle), TE Trevon Wesco (ankle). MIAMI: DNP: OT Terron Armstead (ankle/knee), OLB Jerome Baker (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (NIR-resting player/ankle), FS Jevon Holland (knees), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), OT Kendall Lamm (NIR-resting player/back), RB Raheem Mostert (NIR-resting player/knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle). FULL: RB De'Von Achane (ribs), FB Alec Ingold (ankle), G Robert Jones (knee).