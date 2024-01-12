NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Grant Delpit (groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Ford (calf), RB Pierre Strong (back), FS Juan Thornhill (calf), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee). FULL: G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player/oblique/knee), P Corey Bojorquez (left quadricep), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/heel), QB Joe Flacco (calf), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-personal/shoulder/hamstring), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), S Duron Harmon (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (shin), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), ILB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), CB Greg Newsome II (knee), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral/groin), C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/neck). HOUSTON: OUT: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (hip), FB Andrew Beck (calf). FULL: C Michael Deiter (elbow).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — MIAMI: OUT: CB Xavien Howard (foot). QUESTIONABLE: S DeShon Elliott (calf), FS Jevon Holland (knees), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle). LIMITED: WR Tyreek Hill (ankle/quadricep), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). FULL: RB De'Von Achane (toe/ribs), OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle). KANSAS CITY: OUT: OT Wanya Morris (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Justyn Ross (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle). FULL: OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), LB Nick Bolton (wrist), DB Deon Bush (elbow), DB Chamarri Conner (shoulder), TE Noah Gray (elbow), RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), WR Marques Valdes-Scantling (oblique), CB Jaylen Watson (calf).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GREEN BAY: DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck), G Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle). LIMITED: WR Romeo Dobbs (chest), RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger), LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck), DB Jonathan Owens (knee), DT Tedarrell Slaton (knee/foot), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). FULL: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), C Josh Myers (neck), WR Jayden Reed (chest), OT Sean Rhyan (elbow), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), OT Zach Tom (finger), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). DALLAS: DNP: G Zack Martins (NIR-rest), T Tyron Smith (NIR-rest). LIMITED: CB Stephen Gilmore (shoulder), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle), G Tyler Smith (foot). FULL: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), S Malik Hooker (ankle).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DETROIT LIONS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: S Jordan Fuller (ankle), T Joseph Noteboom (foot), LB Troy Reeder (knee). LIMITED: G Kevin Dotson (shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder). FULL: T Rob Havenstein (NIR - resting player). DETROIT: DNP: QB Terry Bridgewater (NIR-personal), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee). LIMITED: TE James Mitchell (hand). FULL: CB Brian Branch (wrist), DE John Cominsky (illness), OT Taylor Decker (NIR-resting player), G Graham Galsgow (NIR-resting player), LB James Houston (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe), CB Cameron Sutton (toe/heel), WR Jameson Williams (ankle), TE Brock Wrigh (hip).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: OLB T.J. Watt (knee). LIMITED: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), DT Lary Ogunjobi (NIR-resting player). FULL: CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player), RB Najee Harris (kee), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), OLB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). BUFFALO: DNP: OT Dion Dawkins (hand/illness), WR Gabe Davis (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf), TE Dawson Knox (illness), WR Deonte Harty (NIR-personal). LIMITED: RB Ty Johnson (concussion). FULL: QB Josh Allen (neck), DE Leonard Floyd (NIR-resting player), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), S Micah Hyde (neck), OLB Von Miller (NIR-resting player).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: FS Reed Blankenship (groin), WR A.J. Brown (knee), S Sydney Brown (knee). LIMITED: WR Britain Covey (groin), QB Jalen Hurts (finger). FULL: CB Darius Slay (knee), WR DeVonta Smith (ankle), RB D'Andre Swift (illness). TAMPA BAY: DNP: LB K.J. Britt (calf), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs), OT Tristan Wirfs (illness). LIMITED: DB Josh Hayes (quadricep/knee). FULL: DT Mike Greene (calf).

