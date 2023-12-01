NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ARIZONA CARDINALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — ARIZONA: DNP: WR Marquise Brown (heel), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas V (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), WR Zach Pascal (NIR-personal). LIMITED: TE Trey McBride (groin), FS Jalen Thompson (ribs), S Joey Blount (knee), DT Kevin Strong (knee), OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player/groin), WR Diontae Johnson (illness), CB James Pierre (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Calvin Austin II (ankle). FULL: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (NIR-resting player/foot), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK JETS — ATLANTA: LIMITED: LB Nate Landman (thigh), T Jake Matthews (hip), WR Mack Hollins (ankle). FULL: CB Mike Hughes (hand). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: RB Israel Abanikanda (illness), QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles). LIMITED: RB Breece Hall (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (calf), OT Billy Turner (finger), LB Quincy Williams (knee). FULL: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), CB Michael Carter II (hamstring), DE Will McDonald IV (shoulder), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: DNP: S Vonn Bell (shoulder), LB Marquis Haynes (back), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion). LIMITED: OT Taylor Moton (knee), TE Tommy Tremble (hip), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), LB D.J. Johnson (elbow), G Cade Mays (ankle), G Nash Jensen (back), WR Jonathan Mingo (achilles), FS Xavier Woods (thigh). FULL: CB C.J. Henderson (concussion). TAMPA BAY: DNP: OLB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), LB SirVocea Dennis (illness), DT Mike Greene (calf), LB Devin White (foot). LIMITED: WR Chris Godwin (neck), LB YaYa Diaby (ankle). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (ankle), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CLEVELAND: DNP G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/ribs), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion). LIMITED: DT Jordan Elliot (ankle). FULL: CB Mike Ford (ribs), T Geron Christian (finger). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: S Quentin Lake (hamstring), LB Michael Hoecht (knee). FULL: DT Larrell Murchison (knee), OT Rob Havenstein (NIR-resting player), WR Ben Skowronek (hip), WR Cooper Kupp (ankle).

DENVER BRONCOS at HOUSTON TEXANS — DENVER: DNP: TE Chris Manhertz (NIR-resting player), NT Mike Purcell (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Jerry Jeudy (groin), K Wil Lutz (right hip), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring), CB Damarri Mathis (back). FULL: LB Baron Browning (wrist). HOUSTON: DNP: DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Tank Bell (calf), WR Noah Brown (knee). FULL: OT George Fant (hip), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), QB C.J. Stroud (thigh).

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DETROIT: DNP: MLB Alex Anzalone (had), C Frank Ragnow (NIR-resting player/back/toe). FULL: QB Hendon Hooker (knee), G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), RB David Montgomery (foot), DB Tracy Walker III (shoulder). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique). LIMITED: K Blake Grupe (right groin), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), WR Chris Olave (concussion), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). LIMITED: DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder). FULL: WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot), OT Bernhard Raimann (knee). TENNESSEE: DNP: RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: LB Luke Gifford (shin), C Aaron Brewer (shoulder), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), CB Roger McCreary (foot). FULL: G Daniel Brunskill (knee), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), QB Will Levis (ankle), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), LB Nick Bolton (wrist). FULL: FS Bryan Cook (bicep), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip), WR Rashee Rice (foot), OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Skyy Moore (knee). GREEN BAY: DNP: Aaron Jones (knee), WR Jayden Reed (chest), CB Robert Rochell (calf). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), T Kenny Clark (shoulder), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), FS Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee). FULL: DB Keisean Nixon (wrist), S Darnell Savage (calf), DT Devonte Wyatt (heel).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (quadricep), G/T Zack Bailey (back), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion). LIMITED: T Trey Pipkins III (wrist), S J.T. Woods (illness). FULL: TE Gerald Everett (shoulder), WR Quentin Johnston (ribs/finger), LB Eric Kendricks (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee), T Rashaw Slater (back). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), OL Riley Reiff (knee). LIMITED: C David Andrews (foot), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), LB Chris Board (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), ST Matthew Slater (ankle), G Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder). FULL: RB Ty Montgomery II (illness).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MIAMI: DNP: FS Jevon Holland (knees), OT Kendall Lamm (back). LIMITED: RB De'von Achane (knee), OT Terron Armstead (knee/quadricep), DB Elijah Campbell (shoulder), OLB Bradley Chubb (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Lester Cotton (illness), LS Blake Ferguson (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), G Robert Jones (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), OL Connor Williams (illness). FULL: QB Tua Tagovailoa (right arm/laceration). WASHINGTON: DNP: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow), DB James Smith-Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: FB Alex Armah (hamstring), C Tyler Larson (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). LIMITED: G Spencer Bruford (knee). FULL: OT Trent Williams (NIR-resting player). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin), ILB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (thigh), DT Jordan Davis (hamstring), OT Lane Johnson (groin), WR Julio Jones (knee). FULL: WR DeVonta Smith (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle), DT Milton Williams (concussion).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CINCINNATI: DNP: CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness), DE Trey Hendrickson (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (hamstring/ankle), DT B.J. Hill (NIR-resting player), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player), OT D'Ante Smith (knee), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep). FULL: QB Jake Browning (right wrist), TE Tanner Hudson (finger), TE Drew Sample (foot), LB Logan Wilson (ankle/foot). JACKSONVILLE: LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs), TE Luke Ferrell (toe).

<