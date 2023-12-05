NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: WR Demario Douglas (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle). LIMITED: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Chris Board (back), T Trenton Brown (ankle, hand), WR DeVante Parker (knee), T Riley Reiff (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle). PITTSBURGH: DNP: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), CB James Pierre (shoulder), RB Najee Harris (knee). LIMITED: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player/groin), LB Elandon Roberts (groin), G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), DT Keeanu Benton (oblique), C Mason Cole (neck). FULL: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand).

