NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

HOUSTON TEXANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — HOUSTON: DNP: FB Andrew Beck (back), G Dieter Eiselen (illness), DE Jerry Hughes (ankle), G Shaq Mason (NIR-resting player), DT Sheldon Rankins (ribs/shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Balke Cashman (knee), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), WR John Metchie III (foot), MLB Denzel Perryman (ribs), WR Robert Woods (hip). BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), WR Tylan Wallace (knee). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Zay Flowers (calf), LB Malik Harrison (groin), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle). FULL: WR Devin Duvernay (back).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GREEN BAY: No Data Reported. SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported.