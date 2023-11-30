SportsFootball

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DALLAS COWBOYS — (No Practices held - Estimations) SEATTLE: OUT: G Phil Haynes (toe). DOUBTFUL: RB Kenneth Walker (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: TE Will Dissly (hip), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs), DT Leonard Williams (ankle). FULL: S Jamal Adams (knee), WR Jake Bobo (shoulder), G Anthony Bradford (knee), LB Derick Hall (shoulder), T Abraham Lucas (knee), DT Leonard Williams (ankle). DALLAS: OUT: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle). FULL: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), DE Dante Fowler (illness), TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (back), LB Micah Parsons (illness), DT Mazi Smith (shoulder), LB Tyrus Wheat (concussion).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — ARIZONA: DNP: WR Marquise Brown (heel), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), TE Trey McBride (groin), CB Starling Thomas V (ankle), FS Jalen Thompson (ribs), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: S Joey Blount (knee), DT Kevin Strong (knee), OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR Allen Robinson (NIR-resting player/foot), WR Calvin Austin III (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player/groin). FULL: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), FS MInkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK JETS — ATLANTA: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), LB Nate Landman (thigh), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), T Jake Matthews (hip). FULL: CB Mike Hughes (hand). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: RB Israel Abanikanda (illness). LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), CB Michael Carter II (hamstring), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), DB Justin Hardee (hamstring), DE Will McDonald IV (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), G Wes Schweitzer (calf), OT Billy Turner (finger). FULL: LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: DNP: P Johnny Hekker (NIR-personal), S Vonn Bell (shoulder), LB Marquis Haynes (back), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), OT Taylor Moton (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Laviska Sheault Jr. (ankle), WR Adam Thielen (NIR-resting player), TE Tommy Tremble (hip), G Chandler Zavala (knee). LIMITED: S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), LB D.J. Johnson (elbow), G Cade Mays (ankle). FULL: CB C.J. Henderson (concussion). TAMPA BAY: DNP: OLB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), LB SirVocea Dennis (illness), DT Mike Greene (calf). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (ankle), LB YaYa Diaby (ankle), LB Devin White (foot). FULL: QB Baker Mayfield (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CLEVELAND: No Data Reported. LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported.

DENVER BRONCOS at HOUSTON TEXANS — DENVER: DNP: WR Jerry Jeudy (groin). LIMITED: K Wil Lutz (right hip), WR Marvin Mims (hamstring). FULL: LB Baron Browning (wrist). HOUSTON: DNP: DT Maliek Collins (NIR-personal), WR Tank Dell (calf), OT George Fant (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand). FULL: QB C.J. Stroud (thigh).

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DETROIT: DNP: LB Alex Anzalone (hand). LIMITED: QB Hendon Hooker (knee), G Jonah Jackson (ankle, wrist), RB David Montgomery (foot), S Tracy Walker (shoulder). FULL: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), C Frank Ragnow (back, toe). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related - resting player), K Blake Grupe (right groin), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), WR Chris Olave (concussion), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related - resting player, knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). LIMITED: DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder). FULL: C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot), T Bernhard Raimann (knee). TENNESSEE: LIMITED: G Daniel Brunskill (knee), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), LB Luke Gifford (shin), QB Will Levis (ankle). FULL: S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin). LIMITED: LB Nick Bolton (wrist). FULL: S Bryan Cook (biceps), WR Skyy Moore (knee), WR Rashee Rice (foot), T Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle, hip). GREEN BAY: DNP: RB A.J. Dillon (groin), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Jayden Reed (chest). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), DE Kenny Clark (shoulder), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), S Rudy Ford (biceps), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Robert Rochell (calf), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee). FULL: CB Keisean Nixon (wrist), S Darnell Savage (calf), DE Devonte Wyatt (heel).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (quadricep), LB Khalil Mack (NIR-resting player), TE Nick Vannett (concussion). LIMITED: G/T Zack Bailey (back), T Trey Pipkins III (wrist), Rashawn Slater (back), J.T Woods (illness). FULL: TE Gerald Everett (shoulder), WR Quentin Johnston (ribs/finger), LB Eric Kendricks (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: DNP: WR Demario Douglas (concussion), RB Ty Montgomery II (illness). LIMITED: C David Andrews (foot), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), LB Chris Board (back), WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Riley Reiff (knee), ST Matthew Slater (ankle), G Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MIAMI: DNP: WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), S Jevon Holland (knee, knee), T Kendall Lamm (back), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle, knee). LIMITED: RB Devon Achane (knee), T Terron Armstead (knee, quadricep), RB Christopher Brooks (knee), S Elijah Campbell (shoulder), LB Bradley Chubb (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), LS Blake Ferguson (ankle), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot, ankle), G Robert Jones (knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), C Connor Williams (illness). FULL: QB Tua Tagovailoa (right arm (laceration). WASHINGTON: DNP: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), C Tyler Larsen (knee), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: FB Alex Armah (hamstring).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), T Trent Williams (NIR-rest). LIMITED: G Spencer Burford (knee). PHILADELPHIA: (No Practice held - Estimation) DNP: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin), LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (thigh), DT Jordan Davis (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (groin), WR Julio Jones (knee), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle), DT Milton Williams (concussion).

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME