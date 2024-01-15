SportsFootball

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26, Miami 7

Green Bay 48, Dallas 32

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Green Bay at San Franciso, TBD

Houston or Pittsburgh at Baltimore, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

Houston at Kansas City or Kansas City at Buffalo, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

<

