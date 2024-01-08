NFL Playoff Glance
Cleveland at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
NFC lowest remaining seed at San Franciso, TBD
AFC lowest remaining seed at Baltimore, TBD
NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
