NFL Playoff Glance
Houston 45, Cleveland 14
Kansas City 26, Miami 7
Green Bay 48, Dallas 32
Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15
Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9
Houston at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Kansas City at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount)
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
