NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

NFC lowest remaining seed at San Franciso, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Baltimore, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

