NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26, Miami 7

Green Bay 48, Dallas 32

Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Houston at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Green Bay at San Franciso, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Kansas City at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount)

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

<

