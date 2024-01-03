NFL Playoff Scenarios
CLINCHED: Baltimore Ravens (13-3) - AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage, Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) - AFC West division title, Cleveland Browns (11-5) - playoff berth, Miami Dolphins (11-5) - playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
-BUF win
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
-BUF tie OR
-PIT loss or tie OR
-JAX loss or tie OR
-HOU-IND tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
-HOU win + JAX loss or tie
Houston clinches playoff berth with:
-HOU win OR
-HOU tie + JAX loss + PIT loss or tie
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) vs. Houston (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
-IND win + JAX loss or tie OR
-IND tie + JAX loss
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
-IND win OR
-IND tie + PIT loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (9-7) at Tennessee (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:
-JAX win OR
-JAX tie + IND-HOU tie
Jacksonville clinches playoff berth with:
-JAX tie + PIT loss or tie OR
PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie
MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Miami clinches AFC East division title with:
-MIA win or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
-PIT win + BUF loss OR
-PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR
-PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR
-PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie OR
-JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie
CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage, Detroit Lions (11-5) - NFC North division title, Dallas Cowboys (11-5) - playoff berth, Los Angeles Rams (9-7) - playoff berth, Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) - playoff berth
ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
-ATL win + TB loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
-DAL win OR
-DAL tie + PHI tie OR
-PHI loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
-GB win OR
-GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
-GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
-GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR
-MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
-MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:
-MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR
-MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
-NO win + TB loss or tie OR
-NO tie + TB loss
New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:
-NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
-NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
-PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
-PHI tie + DAL loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
-SEA win + GB loss or tie OR
-SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR
-SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
-TB win OR
-TB tie + NO loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
-TB tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie