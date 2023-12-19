Colts issue 3-game suspensions to two players for conduct detrimental to the team

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts suspended receiver-punt returner Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the final three regular-season games because of conduct detrimental to the team.

Team officials did not provide specifics about what occurred as it made the announcement Tuesday.

Both players made their greatest impact this season on special teams, and both were inactive for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

In a corresponding move, the Colts promoted running back Tyler Goodson from the practice squad back to the active roster. Goodson had his first carries of the season in Saturday's 30-13 victory and finished with 11 rushes for 69 yards.

The Colts (8-6) could need ball-carriers this week. Jonathan Taylor has missed Indy's last three games after having surgery on his right thumb and his replacement, Zack Moss, had only four carries against the Steelers before hurting the right arm that he broke during the preseason.

Coach Shane Steichen has not said whether Taylor or Moss is expected to play Sunday at Atlanta (6-8).