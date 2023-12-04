Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell active for Jaguars against Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cornerback Tyson Campbell and running back Travis Etienne are active for Jacksonville's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Campbell (hamstring) and Etienne (ribs), both starters, had been listed as questionable for the Jaguars' first appearance on “Monday Night Football” in a dozen years.

Receiver Elijah Cooks, CB Montaric Brown, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, tight end Brenton Strange and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson are inactive for Jacksonville.

Strange's absence prompted the Jaguars (8-3) to promote Josh Pederson, the son of head coach Doug Pederson, to the active roster. Josh Pederson is expected to make his NFL debut.

Running back Chris Evans, linebacker Devin Harper, center Trey Hill, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith and defensive tackle Jay Tufele are inactive for the Bengals (5-6), who are getting receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) back for the first time in a month.