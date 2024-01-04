Justin Fields and Bears hope to finish strong by keeping Packers out of the playoffs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The uncertain future Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields faces is relatively clear to him for one more week.

Fields wants to finish the season with a win, help the Bears prevent the Green Bay Packers from making the playoffs and then he can worry about whether he’ll be back with his current team next season.

“I think it’d be great,” Fields said. “We know Green Bay’s playing for a lot, what’s at stake. They’re playing for a playoff spot right now, so I just think that with all of that on the table it would be a great feeling to end the season with a win in Lambeau up there.

“We’re just going to take it day by day, worry about the rest of today and tomorrow, and of course leading up to Sunday get ready to play ball.”

Fields didn’t mind stoking the flames of the rivalry a bit more.

“It’s going to be a fun environment to walk into their home field,” Fields said. “I know their fans are going to be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football, but it’s going to be a great environment to us, for us to play in and hopefully have a great game and get the W on Sunday.”

The Bears have lost nine straight to Green Bay and five straight with Fields as the starting quarterback. Getting his first win over them might provide an extra reason for the Bears to decide to keep him as the starter after this season rather than use the first pick of the draft on a quarterback.

Fields isn’t talking about the draft or his future much, but noted what the hot finish would mean for the Bears. It would leave them with six wins in eight games to finish the season and could pave the way for a strong 2024 season.

The Detroit Lions did something similar last season with eight wins in 10 games. They denied the Packers a playoff berth in the regular-season finale and went on to the division title this season.

“We want to win every game, no matter if it’s against the Deerfield Park Whatever Team or the Green Bay Packers,” Fields said. “When we step on the field, we want to win the game.”

Fields has five touchdowns and three interceptions since he returned Nov. 19 from a four-game absence because of a dislocated thumb. The Bears have won four of the six games he started after the injury, including one over Detroit.

Teammates have stepped forth and urged GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to keep Fields as quarterback next season.

Wide receiver DJ Moore has been prominent among those saying the Bears need to keep Fields, as he has put up a career-high 1,300 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches this season with Fields. With two more receptions, he’ll have another career high with 94.

After Sunday’s win, Soldier Field fans were essentially doing what Fields' teammates have been doing as they chanted “we want Justin.”

“I did hear those chants,” Moore said afterward. “And I know (the GM’s) box is right there. So I know they heard that stuff too.”

NOTES: Bears long snapper Lucas Patrick suffered a foot injury against Atlanta and did not practice Wednesday. The team signed long snapper Matt Overton as a possible replacement. ... Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion) and tight end Cole Kmet (knee) all missed Wednesday’s practice.