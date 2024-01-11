Raiders interview 2 candidates for open GM position

HENDERSON, Nev. — Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Denver Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan have interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders' general manager position.

Champ Kelly is the Raiders' interim general manager and is considered a strong candidate for the job. Carolina also has requested to interview him for its GM vacancy.

The Raiders have requested interviews for Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco.

Las Vegas has made hiring the general manager the immediate priority, an indication that person will be part of the process of selecting the Raiders' next coach.

Raiders players have pushed for interim coach Antonio Pierce to get the job, but owner Mark Davis could look elsewhere, especially if Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh becomes available. Pete Carroll also is available after he parted ways with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Pierce also could have other options. The Tennessee Titans have requested to interview him.