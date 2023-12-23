Steelers LB Myles Jack active for first time since being lured out of retirement. Rudolph starts

PITTSBURGH — Myles Jack's “retirement” is officially over.

The veteran inside linebacker is active for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday for the first time since the club lured him out of retirement a month ago.

Jack stepped away from the game over the summer while in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh, which is hurting at inside linebacker with Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander out for the rest of the season with injuries, signed Jack to the practice squad before Thanksgiving.

The Steelers will be without quarterback Kenny Pickett for a third straight week while he recovers from right ankle surgery. Mason Rudolph will make his first start in two years. Pittsburgh star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also is out with a knee injury while Elijah Riley returns after a month on injured reserve.

The Steelers also made inactive safety Trenton Thompson, defensive back Darius Rush, linebacker Blake Martinez, offensive lineman Dylan Cook and defensive end DeMarvin Leal.

The Bengals will be without All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Running back Chris Evans, linebacker Devin Harper, center Trey Hill, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, tight end Irv Smith and defensive tackle Travis Bell also are ineligible to play.

Cincinnati (8-6) can bolster its playoff hopes with a win while a loss would essentially eliminate the Steelers (7-7) from postseason contention.