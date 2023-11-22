Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve ahead of Atlanta trip

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.

The roster move announced by general manager Mickey Loomis on Tuesday comes after Thomas injured his knee during New Orleans' loss at Minnesota in Week 10. The Saints had a bye last week and this Sunday visit NFC South Division rival Atlanta.

After playing in just 10 regular season games in the previous three seasons combined because of a combination of ankle and foot injuries, Thomas played in the first 10 games this season, catching 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown.

Two days before his injury, Thomas was arrested near his home in Kenner, Louisiana, following an altercation with construction workers at a neighboring property.

The Saints' decision on Thomas opened a spot on the active roster, which the club filled by moving up defensive back Cameron Dantzler from their practice squad.

New Orleans also signed receiver Marquez Callaway to its practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Dantzler, who spent his high school years in Hammond, Louisiana, was a Minnesota third-round draft choice in 2020. Last season, Dantzler started in nine of the 10 games in which he played for the Vikings.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) sheds the tackle of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

In 37 career NFL games, Dantzler has three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

Callaway began his NFL career in New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played three seasons for the Saints before going to 2023 training camp with Denver and spending part of this season on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.