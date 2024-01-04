With Huntley at QB, the Ravens will try to get even for their loss to Steelers earlier this season

PITTSBURGH (9-7) at BALTIMORE (13-3)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

OPENING LINE: Steelers by 4 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 9-7, Ravens 11-5.

SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 34-25.

LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Ravens 17-10 on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh.

LAST WEEK: Steelers beat Seahawks 30-20; Ravens beat Dolphins 56-19.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph plays against the Seattle Seahawks In the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (12), PASS (25), SCORING (25).

STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (18), PASS (22), SCORING (7).

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (21), SCORING (2).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (13), PASS (6), SCORING (1).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers plus-11; Ravens plus-12.

STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Mason Rudolph. The longtime backup will make his third straight start after leading Pittsburgh's offense to a pair of breakout performances in season-saving (for now) wins over Cincinnati and Seattle. Rudolph could establish himself as a viable challenger to Kenny Pickett in 2024 if he can keep finding ways to get the ball downfield to playmakers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Tyler Huntley. With the top playoff seed in the AFC locked up, Baltimore is holding MVP favorite Lamar Jackson out of this game and giving Huntley the start. It's Huntley's first start since a loss to Cincinnati in last season's postseason, when Jackson was injured.

KEY MATCHUP: Pittsburgh's offensive line vs. Baltimore's pass rush. The Ravens have a deep defense with plenty of contributors — and they can't all sit out. Baltimore leads the NFL with 57 sacks.

KEY INJURIES: Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) could return after missing the past two games. LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) could also be back after injuring himself against Cincinnati on Dec. 23. Pickett has been cleared a month after undergoing right ankle surgery, but will serve as the backup behind Rudolph. ... Ravens S Kyle Hamilton (knee) did not play last week and missed practice time this week. WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (rest) and Zay Flowers (calf) also missed practice time.

SERIES NOTES: The Ravens were in a similar situation in 2019, holding Jackson out of the regular-season finale while looking ahead to the playoffs. They beat Pittsburgh 28-10 anyway. ... Since that game, the Steelers have won six of seven in the series. That includes earlier this season, when Pittsburgh trailed 10-3 in the fourth quarter before rallying with a safety, a field goal, a touchdown and another field goal. ... For one reason or another, Jackson has only started four times against the Steelers in his six-year career.

STATS AND STUFF: Pittsburgh has multiple paths to the postseason. The most favorable ones begin with beating Baltimore on the road for a fourth straight season. ... The Steelers have reached 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2020 season. ... Pickens is thriving with Rudolph behind center. The second-year wideout has had more than 100 yards receiving in each of the past two games and is averaging nearly 30 yards per catch. Pickens caught six passes for 130 yards in Pittsburgh's first meeting with the Ravens, including a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown reception with 1:17 to go. ... Steelers LB T.J. Watt is trying to become the first player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times. Watt is currently tied with Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson for the NFL lead with 17 heading into the final week. ... Steelers RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have each topped 1,000 total yards, the fourth time in franchise history two backs have reached that number in the same season. ... Pittsburgh has racked up 1,297 yards rushing since Week 9, the second-highest total in the NFL over that span. ... The Steelers are assured of their 17th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin. That's the longest streak of finishing .500 or better to start a coaching career in league history. Tomlin is 69-31-1 against AFC North opponents, including a 21-15 mark against the Ravens (playoffs included). ... The Steelers and Ravens rank 1-2 in the NFL in turnover margin. ... Baltimore has won 10 of 11 since its loss to Pittsburgh earlier this season. ... Gus Edwards has 13 rushing touchdowns, one shy of the Ravens' single-season record held by Jamal Lewis. ... Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 straight games and has at least one sack in 37 in a row. ... The Ravens lead the league in sacks, takeaways and scoring defense. No team has ever finished first in each of those categories.

FANTASY TIP: Huntley isn't the threat Jackson is, but he does take off and run the ball at times and has three rushing TDs in his limited action so far in his career.