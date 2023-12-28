Raiders and Colts square off in matchup that could have major implications in AFC playoff race

LAS VEGAS (7-8) at INDIANAPOLIS (8-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

OPENING LINE: Colts by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-6-1, Colts 9-6.

SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead Colts 11-10.

LAST MEETING: Colts beat Raiders 25-20 on Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas.

LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chiefs 20-14, Colts lost to Falcons 29-10.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (31), PASS (23), SCORING (25).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (11), SCORING (8).

COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (13), PASS (19), SCORING (9).

COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (28), PASS (14), SCORING (28).

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell yells on the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Raiders minus-3; Colts plus-3.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Aidan O'Connell. The rookie last played in Indianapolis a year ago when he led Purdue to the Big Ten championship game. Now he's back, hoping to put the Raiders in playoff position. He had a rough game last week, completing just nine passes for 62 yards — all in the first quarter. Yes, he won, but he needs to be much sharper this week.

COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ struggled last week after missing the previous three games following surgery on his right thumb. This could be a chance to get back on track. He's played the Raiders each of the past three years and has topped the 100-yard mark each time, running a total of 62 times for 405 yards and four scores.

KEY MATCHUP: Raiders pass defense vs. Gardner Minshew. In a season where so much went wrong for Las Vegas, its pass defense has been solid. The Raiders could copy Atlanta's plan by crowding the line of scrimmage and challenging Indy's receivers to beat them deep, especially if Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't play. Regardless, though, Minshew must solve the puzzle of pushing the ball downfield.

KEY INJURIES: Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) and tight end Michael Mayer (toe) didn't practice Wednesday. Jacobs has missed the past two games and Mayer didn't play at Kansas City. Several players were limited — DE Maxx Crosby (knee), DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs), LT Kolton Miller (shoulder), C Andre James (ankle) and T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee). Crosby has been a regular on the injury report, but he hasn't missed a game. Miller has had a lingering injury that has cost him most of the past six games. ... Pittman re-entered the concussion protocol last weekend after suffering additional symptoms. Starting S Julian Blackmon went on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury, and RT Braden Smith (knee) has missed the past three games.

SERIES NOTES: Road teams have won five straight games in this series, going back to 2018. The Oakland Raiders were the most recent home team to win, in 2016. ... These clubs have met twice in the playoffs, with the winner of both earning the franchise's first Super Bowl titles. The Baltimore Colts won the AFC title game in January 1971. The Oakland Raiders won a memorable overtime playoff game on the road in December 1977. ... Sunday's game marks the second straight year one of these teams has had an interim coach. Indy gave Jeff Saturday his first — and only — win last season at Las Vegas. Antonio Pierce hopes to replicate that victory celebration this weekend.

STATS AND STUFF: Las Vegas won its first two games after Josh McDaniels was fired and its past two under Pierce to overcome a 3-5 start and get back in the playoff hunt. ... Since getting shut out by Minnesota, the Raiders have scored 83 points in wins over the Chargers and Chiefs. Las Vegas scored 76 total points in Pierce's first five games as interim coach. ... O'Connell is 4-4 as the starter, throwing eight TD passes. Five of his seven interceptions came in road games. ... RB Zamir White entered last week's game with 193 yards rushing in two NFL seasons before getting a career-best 145 in a victory over the Chiefs. ... RB Josh Jacobs needs 195 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark, but has missed the past two games with an injured quad. ... WR Davante Adams needs 15 catches and 28 yards for the fifth 100-catch, 1,000-yard season of his career — his first with the Raiders. ... DE Maxx Crosby already has a career-best 13 1/2 sacks this season. ... Las Vegas scored two defensive TDs in a 7-second span against Kansas City. ... Indy has lost two of its past three overall but has won two straight at home after starting the season 1-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts close out the season with two straight home games. ... Coach Shane Steichen is trying to become the fifth consecutive non-interim coach to lead Indy to the playoffs in his first season. ... Minshew is 6-5 as Indy's starter this season and needs one more win to set a new single-season career high for victories. ... Taylor, Zack Moss and rookie QB Anthony Richardson have 14 of Indy's 17 TD runs this season. Minshew has the other three. ... Pittman's 99 receptions this season are more than the Colts' next two receivers have combined. Josh Downs has 63 and Alec Pierce has 31. ... LB Zaire Franklin needs six tackles to break the single-season franchise mark he set last season (166). ... The Colts' 47 sacks are a single-season franchise record. Sacks became an official stat in 1982. ... Indy had no takeaways last week, ending what was the league's longest active streak of consecutive games forcing a turnover (19).

FANTASY TIP: Taylor seems like the obvious play this week, given his history against Las Vegas. The Raiders also have struggled to stop the run, allowing more than 122 yards per game and are just 167 yards away from allowing 2,000 yards rushing this season.