Jags QB Trevor Lawrence misses practice and insists he'll 'do anything' to play against Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a spectator at practice Wednesday, giving his sprained right shoulder time to heal while insisting he will "do anything I can to be out there and play.”

Lawrence wore a wristband and held a play-calling sheet during practice, though, an indication he's planning to play when the Jaguars (8-7) host Carolina (2-13) on Sunday. But Lawrence acknowledged that this injury is different from the others he's dealt with this season.

“This is a little unique ’cause it’s the throwing shoulder, which can make things a little more challenging as a quarterback," Lawrence said. “Kind of hard to work around that."

Lawrence sprained his AC joint while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room after the game.

He was ineffective before he got hurt, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as Jacksonville fell behind 30-0 on its way to a fourth consecutive loss. Lawrence completed 17 for 29 passes for 211 yards, and all three of his turnovers led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

He ripped the team afterward, saying “it looks like we don't even practice.” Three days later, he insisted he had no regrets about what he said despite it raising eyebrows because it's out of character.

“I’d probably prefer not to say that going back, just to not stir anything up,” he said. "We got enough going on where we just need to focus on ourselves and not let any outside noise affect us.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shouts instructions to his team while calling signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

“I don’t think guys will take any offense to that. I know that they know that I’m speaking for myself and all of us when I say things like that.”

The Jaguars will try to end the losing streak Sunday and keep alive their hopes of making the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Jacksonville can clinch the jumbled AFC South with a victory combined with losses by Houston and Indianapolis.

Lawrence has started 51 consecutive games since the Jags selected him with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. He has left three of the last four games with injuries: a sprained ankle against Cincinnati, a concussion against Baltimore and a sprained shoulder against Tampa Bay.

“When one thing starts to feel a little better, something else happens," he said. "It’s going to be one of those years. It’s just this game sometimes. It’s unfortunate, but just keep battling through it and get back as soon as I can.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson meets with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“Right now it’s still pretty sore and still kind of working through the beginning stages of getting back. So we’ll kind of see how it goes.”

If Lawrence can't play, backup C.J. Beathard would make his first start since San Francisco's 2020 season finale.

Lawrence has eight turnovers in Jacksonville’s past three games, giving him 19 for the season. He has been plagued by a porous offensive line and injuries to receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and Jones (hamstring) are expected to return against the Panthers.