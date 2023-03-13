AP source: Bears, linebacker Edwards agree to 3-year deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears got a big boost at linebacker, agreeing to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Edwards is guaranteed $12 million, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement can't be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Edwards, who grew up about an hour north of Soldier Field in Lake Villa, Ill., played in 61 games and made 47 starts for Philadelphia after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019. The Bears were looking for a play-making linebacker after trading Roquan Smith to Baltimore last season.

Edwards had a breakout year for a dominant defense in 2022 that helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He led the team with a personal-best 159 tackles from his middle linebacker position and set career highs with 10 tackles for loss and seven passes defended. In the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, he had six tackles and a pass defended.

Edwards joins a team that has made some big moves since finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record.

The Bears agreed Friday to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to Carolina, two people familiar with the deal said. Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.

Chicago also hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as team president and purchased a 326-acre plot of land in suburban Arlington Heights that they've been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.