AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill reacts to the crowd as he comes onto the field for warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night, March 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.

Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player joining by the Browns in free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The 27-year-old Thornhill had five tackles in Kansas City's Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

The Browns were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons.

Thornhill spent four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.

