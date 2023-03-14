AP source: Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive line coach John Matsko, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not announced the move.

It’s the latest shakeup for Ron Rivera’s staff since bringing in Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Matsko, 72, worked under Rivera the past three seasons in Washington and all nine years Rivera coached in Carolina.

It was not immediately clear who Matsko’s replacement will be. Assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton remains on staff.

Since Bieniemy was hired, Washington has made several staffing changes.

Ken Zampese was shifted to senior offensive adviser for game management, Stanford's Tavita Pritchard was hired to replace him as quarterbacks coach and Bobby Engram was brought in to coach the wide receivers. Shane Toub was also hired to oversee offensive quality control.

The Commanders offensive line is expected to have a different look next season beyond a new coach. They agreed to terms Monday with Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates on three-year contracts and may not be done after allowing 48 sacks in 2022, eighth most in the NFL.

They're set to have a new starting quarterback, too, after releasing Carson Wentz and letting Taylor Heinicke leave for Atlanta in free agency. Second-year pro Sam Howell goes into spring workouts with the job, though Washington is expected to also sign a veteran to compete with and push the 2020 fifth-round pick.