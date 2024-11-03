SportsFootball

Falcons receiver Drake London ruled out with a hip injury against the Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) pulls in a...

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) pulls in a touchdown reception against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London was ruled out with a hip injury that occurred on a 9-yard touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

London landed hard on his right hip after leaping high over Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs to haul in the scoring pass from Kirk Cousins, which gave the Falcons a 7-3 lead in the opening quarter.

Initially, there was no indication that London was hurt. He flipped the ball away, slapped hands with his teammates and even did a head-stand, mimicking a college player’s celebratory move from a day earlier.

London never returned to the game, finishing with two catches for 27 yards. He rode an exercise bike on the sideline in an effort to get back on the field, but the Falcons ruled him out at halftime.

London came into the game as Atlanta’s top receiver with 48 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

