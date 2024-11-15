SportsFootball

Banged-up Falcons rule out 8 players for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

By The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing eight players for their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, including several starters on defense.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and nickel back Dee Alford (hamstring) were ruled out by the NFC South leaders on the Friday injury report, along with backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral).

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) is sidelined again after reaggravating an injury that already caused him to miss five games. Rookie backer JD Bertrand (concussion) will miss his third straight game.

Along the defensive line, Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and James Smith-Williams (tibia) were also ruled out. Both have played in all 10 games for the Falcons, with Smith-Williams making five starts.

Tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) will be sidelined as well.

The Falcons did get some good news as receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles tendon) was removed from the injury report, and center Drew Dalman is set to return after missing the last seven games with an ankle injury.

In addition, quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was bothered by a sore shoulder and elbow, was cleared to play after practicing Thursday and Friday with no issues.

