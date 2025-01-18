SportsFootball

Ravens elevate WR Anthony Miller from the practice squad with Zay Flowers doubtful

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates his touchdown...

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Anthony Miller (6) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller and nose tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad for Sunday night's playoff game at Buffalo.

Miller caught three passes in last weekend's win over Pittsburgh. He had only one catch during the regular season.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers missed the game against the Steelers because of a knee injury, and he's doubtful for Sunday.

Tupou appeared in three games during the regular season for Baltimore.

