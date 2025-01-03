Ar'Darius Washington has been right in the middle of Baltimore's late-season improvement on defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Before Baltimore's game at Houston on Christmas Day became a rout, the Ravens' defense was put to the test.

It was fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, and on a swing pass to Joe Mixon, safety Ar'Darius Washington swooped in unblocked, stopping the running back along the sideline before teammate Tre'Davious White knocked him out of bounds at the 1.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr was so jubilant he came leaping in to congratulate Washington on the sideline — and ended up tumbling toward the ground.

“I’m not going to lie — I fell pretty hard — so I was a little worried at first,” Orr said. “Couple days like, ‘I hope I didn’t hurt anything too serious,’ but I’m good.”

Baltimore's defense has a lot more to celebrate after it allowed no points in a 31-2 win over the Texans last week. For Washington, this year has been a breakout of sorts for a defensive back who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He's made nine starts this season and helped stabilize a secondary that was having all sorts of problems.

“Not being drafted, it kind of just sent me in a dark place. So, then, when I got here, all I wanted to do was prove myself and go out there and play football,” Washington said. "I was kind of down for about two months or so, I’ll say, but then, when I got here, I just wanted to play ball and prove myself and go out there and ultimately become a starter, as I am now. Some injuries had come along the way and kind of stumped that, but now I’m here.”

Since Week 11 of this season, when Washington started playing nearly every defensive snap, the Ravens have allowed the league's fewest points (16.3) and fewest net yards (267) per game. They've also yielded an NFL-low passer rating of 75.5.

Not bad for a defense that gave up big passing numbers earlier in the season against Dallas, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay and even Cleveland.

A few days before the game at Houston, Washington made another big play in a huge victory over Pittsburgh, forcing a fumble by Russell Wilson near the goal line that was a turning point.

“He’s always played well,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He had the injuries a couple years, but he’s always played well when he’s gotten his chances. He practices well. I don’t think anybody’s surprised by it. I’m happy to see it happen, though. He’s playing great football.”

Washington said he didn't remember Orr leaping toward him after his key stop against Houston.

“We both kind of blacked out,” Washington said. “A reporter asked me after the game, ‘Did you see Zach or anything?’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t even see him.’ So, I got back to my phone, and I checked. I said, ‘Oh, this is what she was talking about.’”

Fortunately for the Ravens, Washington doesn't seem to miss much when he's on the field. He cites good communication with fellow safety Kyle Hamilton as a reason they've been so effective together. After a high point for the defense last week, Baltimore has a chance to clinch the AFC North title with a victory over Cleveland in Saturday's regular-season finale.

As his role has increased, Washington's confidence appears to have grown as well — to the team's benefit.

“It makes you feel good,” Washington said. “Showing that I’m playing a part in the big turnaround that we’ve had this season — for sure.”

NOTES: The Ravens activated TE Charlie Kolar (forearm) on Friday from IR to the 53-man roster. They also put CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) on IR and elevated DE Chris Wormley and WR Anthony Miller from the practice squad for Saturday's game.