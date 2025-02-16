SportsFootball

Seven more massage therapists accuse Ravens' Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) watches his extra...

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) watches his extra point against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Seven more massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, the Baltimore Banner reported Sunday.

The news website says a total of 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas have now shared accounts with the Banner. All said Tucker's actions occurred between 2012 and 2016.

The Banner first reported allegations against Tucker late last month, saying it had spoken with six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with him. The number of accusers has more than doubled since.

Tucker said after the initial allegations emerged that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

The NFL has said it will look into the matter.

More football news

Seven more massage therapists accuse Ravens' Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says
George Kittle supports Swedish friend Filip Forsberg at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal2m read
Denver Broncos hire former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi to run special teams1m read
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD1m read
Philadelphia turns green on Valentine's Day to celebrate Super Bowl champions2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME