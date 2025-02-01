SportsFootball

3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens' Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) watches his extra...

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) watches his extra point against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, the Baltimore Banner reported Saturday.

The news website said nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers now have shared accounts with the Banner. In its initial report Thursday, the Banner said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning.

Tucker said Thursday in a statement that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

The NFL has said it will look into the matter, and the Ravens said they would continue to monitor the situation.

