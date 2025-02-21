NFL investigators interviewed some massage therapists who have accused Ravens' Tucker, report says

NFL investigators have been interviewing massage therapists who have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, the Baltimore Banner reported Friday.

The news website cited three women who participated in the inquiry. The Banner has reported accusations from 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers.

The NFL previously said it would look into the matter.

Tucker said after the initial allegations emerged that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.